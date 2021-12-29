The Pantone Color Institute issued its verdict and determined the most coveted color of the next year. We tell you what to wear it with and suggest you choose a fashionable thing in this fresh, clean and stylish shade.

Each season, designers offer us dozens, if not hundreds of different colors and combinations, among which we choose our favorites and wear them with pleasure every day. Someone prefers a dark and gloomy palette, someone likes to experiment with neon and colorful shades. Choosing your own range is, of course, a matter of taste. But one color is always given special attention.

Each year, the Pantone Color Institute chooses its own favorite. Experts analyze global trends (and not only on the catwalks) and find out which color was given the most attention. Last year, it was impossible to choose one winner, and the experts decided to present two main shades at once, then this year the dilemma was resolved instantly.

As a result, became Very Peri lilac with the number 17-3938 the color of 2022. Interestingly, for the first time in its 22-year history, Pantone has created a completely new shade that combines a calm blue with an energetic red undertone.

The decision of specialists not to revise the archives, but to create something new, was inspired by the technologies of the future, the digital era, creativity and the realities of a pandemic that stretched over two years.

According to experts, Very Peri is a symbol of the global spirit of the times and the transition period that we are experiencing.

The choice of experts in the best possible way correlates with the opinion of the designers. The entire palette of lilac has been leading the trend lists for several seasons and will clearly reach its peak next year. However, even those who do not follow trends and prefer ascetic things and shades should take a closer look at this color.

A delicate shade of lavender is one of the few that fits equally well into a casual wardrobe and into an evening capsule. If you prefer restrained and laconic looks, look for a miniature handbag that successfully diversifies even the most restrained outfits.

If you are ready to experiment, feel free to have total looks in lavender tones – they look bright, complete, but at the same time not too flashy and will not attract too much attention. An excellent compromise would be lilac dresses or classic costumes, which can manifest themselves in different ways in different styles.