When it comes to the subject of gay rights, people line up, both gay and straight – and there is quite a large number of straight celebs you know well who are all for backing up gay causes and organizations. Household names among actors and actresses, recording artists, reality show stars, and TV hosts crowd in support of all things gay (and can even set up foundations of their own to make their support more practical).

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell of The Good Place fame said she and her husband Dax Shepard had been hesitant about marrying for quite a while, not wanting to smart their friends who were unable to marry their chosen partners.

“What are we gonna do? Have a party and be like, ‘Look at us celebrating this thing you can’t do’? That’s… putrid. Like, 90 per cent of our friends are gay!” the actress shared her feelings with PrideSource four years ago.

Dolly Parton

Interviewed by Billboard in 2014, the iconic country performer voiced her affection for all of her fans who are gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender; she said it wasn’t proper that good Christians should be judgmental to those in the LGBTQ+ community.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian, socialite and media personality, contributes to a number of gay rights charities, namely the Elton John AIDS Foundation, the American Foundation for AIDS Research, the True Colors Fund, and a few others.

Jennifer Aniston

The actress is deeply concerned with the problems of the LGBTQ community and was even granted Vanguard Award by the GLAAD (the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) in 2007. It was in appreciation of her public promotion and siding with bisexual, transgender, gay, and lesbian individuals. Aniston is an ardent advocate for gay rights and, having received this recognition award, joined the company of famous people such as Liza Minelli, Cher, and Charlize Theron who were also likewise honored.

George Clooney

The award-winning actor held out his support to the American Foundation for Equal Rights, the American Foundation for AIDS Research, and other worthy causes.

Since it is often bruited about that Clooney himself is gay, the Advocate asked him how he takes such rumors; the actor’s reply was: “The last thing you’ll ever see me do is to jump up and down, saying, ‘These are lies!’ That would be unfair and unkind to my good friends in the gay community. I’m not going to let anyone make it seem like being gay is a bad thing.”

Anne Hathaway

According to the Dark Knight Rises star’s story, as related to British GQ in 2011, the movie A-lister and her family walked out on the Catholic Church following brother Michael’s revelation that he was gay. Upon her older brother coming out, Hathaway said, her family en masse converted to Episcopalianism. “Why should I support an organization that has a limited view of my beloved brother?” was her comment.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

After New York State came round to legalizing same-sex marriage in 2011, Timberlake confessed to being “stoked” when talking to LGBTQ+‘s The Advocate.

Biel and Timberlake, as long-time supporters of the LGBTQ+ community, were also honored by an Inspiration Award to mark their contribution to the cause by the Gay, Lesbian, & Straight Education Network in 2015.

The same year Biel’s friends Dana Panzer and Amy Wicker got wedded with the singer performing at the happy event.

Naomi Campbell

According to the supermodel, the influence of LGBTQ+ people in her life was vital for her career all the way to the top, and she always voiced her appreciation of the fact.

Speaking with London Mayor Sadiq Khan, she stated: “I wouldn’t be a model if it wasn’t for gay men,” as evidenced in the British Vogue in 2017.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

The star couple are among those whose allyship was recognized by GLAAD in 2019. Introducing them at the event, presenter Lena Waithe hailed them as the country‘s most influential colored people.

Later Janet Mock, transgender writer and director, speaking about her casting in Jay-Z’s video clip “Family Feud,” accentuated that it drew positive attention to LGBTQ people showing they deserve to be heard and understood.

In the acceptance speech, the singer admitted to being overwhelmed by the reception.

NBC News that covered the event reported that Beyonce said: “We are here to promote love for every human being. Let’s tell them they are loved, tell them they are beautiful, speak out and protect them. And parents, let’s love our kids in their truest form.”

Mom Gloria Carter, who enciouraged Jay-Z’s talents, was gay; when she opened up to him about it, he recounted in 2018 that he felt happy and burst out crying.

Cher

Cher’s reputation as a gay icon has been established since the ‘70s. The LGBTQ+ community has always appreciated her commitment, her performance and her proclivity to sporting leather clothing. Besides, her son, Chaz Bono, who was born female, was a lesbian and succeeded in winning her support. In 2008 he initiated transitioning to a male.

Cher has always been supportive of LGBTQ+ people claiming they needed fair attitude and equal rights and not be held separate from those who are straight and cisgender.

Prince William

After Prince William’s open allying himself with the LGBTQ+ movement, having composed a publication for the Attitude magazine and appearing on its cover, in 2017 he was hailed at the British LGBT awards as Straight Ally of the Year.

His publication dealt with bullying and extended support to all LGBT people worldwide.

The Duke of Cambridge averred unequivocally: ”No one should be bullied for their sexuality or any other reason and none should have to put up with the kind of hate that these young people have endured in their lives.”

”The young gay, lesbian and transgender individuals I met through Attitude are truly brave to speak out and give hope to people who are going through terrible bullying right now,” he concluded.

Benedict Cumberbatch

The much-accoladed actor and cultural icon is a strong supporter of the LGBTQ+ community. He is remebered for portraying World War II gay codebreaker Alan Turing in the Imitation Game and claiming allegiance to the LGBTQ community.

“Human rights movements and sexual and gay rights movements have made huge social progress in the last 40 years, without a doubt, but there’s a lot more work to be done,” said Cumberbatch to the Out magazine interviewer in 2014.

Ariana Grande

Ariana finds all kinds of homophobic bullying abhorrent and in 2013 was an active participant in the Digital Drama Campaign arranged by Seventeen magazine designed to smother cyberbullying.

In 2015, upon learning about the US Supreme Court’s gay marriage ruling, Grande declared on her Tweet page that she was so happy she couldn’t help crying.

The singer often expresses support for her LGBTQ+ fans, no matter whether they have come out or not.