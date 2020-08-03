Wearable Air Conditioner Reon Pocket by Sony

Sony Corporation offers an original wearable product that allows its owner to cool certain parts of the body, locally reducing the temperature by 5 degrees. It is noteworthy that the device can also warm the user by 5 degrees.

Such a unique feature of the Reon Pocket device is manifested if it is placed in the inner pocket on a T-shirt. Sony offers their own T-shirts with an internal pocket for Reon Pocket, however, if you wish, you can sew such a pocket on any T-shirt yourself.

For Reon Pocket to work, you need to download a special application on your smartphone, through which the operation mode is set. An important point for the effective operation of the device is the contact between the body and the Reon Pocket, even though the pocket fabric.

The cooling/heating technology in Reon Pocket is based on the use of the Peltier effect, according to which, energy is transferred when electricity passes between two dissimilar conductors. Depending on the direction of the current, either energy consumption or energy production takes place. Improving the efficiency of heat removal is provided due to a miniature fan built into Reon Pocket.

Reon Pocket can operate off-line for 2 to 4 hours due to a rechargeable battery. It takes 2.5 hours to fully charge the battery using the USB-C connector. In Japan, Reon Pocket is sold for about $170.