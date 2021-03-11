The enthusiasts from the German company NOVA from Munich proposed an original solution for wireless headphones. The engineers suggested combining the functions of headphones with jewelry in the form of earrings. Previously, earrings and headphones would often interfere with each other, competing for limited space in the user’s ears. The NOVA H1 Audio Earrings device, which is positioned as the first clips on the planet, is presented on the Kickstarter crowdfunding site, where three weeks before the fundraising was completed, the project was able to receive more than 105 thousand dollars, which is twice the amount necessary to get started.

NOVA H1 Audio Earrings are equipped with the latest technology embedded in real pearls to enable users to listen to music, make phone calls and enjoy digital assistants all day long. Like ordinary earrings, NOVA H1 is worn over the earlobes and radiates sound directly into the ear canal.

Thanks to patented directional sound technology, the audio message spreads from the earlobe to the ear canal, preventing information leaks, keeping conversations and music private and secure. Built into each earring are two tiny, high-quality microphones for crystal clear phone calls and wind noise suppression.

The NOVA H1 Audio Earrings are very small (each earring weighs only 7 grams), which, on the one hand, provides comfort when using them, and on the other hand, due to their low weight and size, reduces the battery life to 3 hours. However, in this case, the NOVA H1 charging case comes to the rescue, containing a 320 mAh battery that can charge the earrings more than 5 times and provide almost 20 hours of audio playback. It charges in 2 hours wirelessly via a built-in Qi receiver or USB-C connector.

The NOVA H1 earrings are adorned with a real pearl fixed on a silver or gold-plated silver clip. Audio Earrings are nickel-free and come in two versions: clip-on or with a stud for those with pierced ears. Communication with a smartphone is carried out using Bluetooth 5. In the inoperative state, the earrings enter the power-saving mode. The control is carried out using a button installed on the back surface of each earring. The price of the NOVA H1 Audio Earrings varies, depending on the modification and coverage, from 295 to 359 euros. The first deliveries of the orders placed on Kickstarter will reach the consumer in September 2021.