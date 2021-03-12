As practice shows, not all thin girls are 100% satisfied with their appearance and often turn to a plastic surgeon for help. Why is this so, and what surgeries are the most demanded among the owners of miniature forms?

Happy owners of an asthenic physique quite often turn to a plastic surgeon. The most common reason is the lack of soft tissues: thin skin, a thin layer of subcutaneous fat, a small amount of muscle tissue. But this is just a shortlist of the problems that slim girls usually face. We are going to tell in detail how plastic surgery helps them to fight these problems.

Augmentation mammoplasty

Augmentation mammoplasty is aesthetic plastic surgery, the main task of which is to fill the volume deficit of the mammary glands and shape them. Due to the deficiency of subcutaneous adipose tissue, the muscle layer, and, as a rule, breast tissue, there is a high likelihood of contouring the implant or ripping (“washboard effect”), in which the skin above the implants becomes wavy in certain body positions.

Therefore, competent specialists try not to install excessively large implants for very thin girls, preferring to start from the individual anatomy of each patient.

Cruroplasty

Cruroplasty (aka shin plasty) is not a very popular surgery in general, but it is performed mainly by thin girls. During the consultation, the plastic surgeon pays attention to certain aesthetic standards, which are accepted as the standard for each of the anatomical areas.

Ideally, the line along the shin should blend smoothly into the line along the thigh, while the knee line provides a smooth transition. The legs, when drawn together, should form three “windows”: between the calves, knees and thighs. With a deficiency of soft tissues of the medial (inner) surface of the legs, the first and second “windows” merge, forming the so-called “false” curvature of the legs.

The only safe way to correct this feature is augmentation cruroplasty, increasing the lower legs. The surgery has a good and stable result and is performed using silicone implants similar to those used for breast augmentation.

Lipomodeling

The third surgery on our top list is perhaps the most controversial one. It is called lipomodelling, or liposculpture. It has equal numbers of supporters and opponents.

The surgery consists of three stages: liposuction (fat removal, often by shaping a relief), processing of the material taken, and autoadipotransplantation (introduction of processed fat in the area of deficiency). The idea of “moving” your own fat from a place where it is “not needed” to an area where there is not enough volume sounds very tempting, but there are several conditions.

Firstly, the removal of fat in the required amount from thin girls can be traumatic due to its lack, which is fraught with rough healing and, as a result, uneven contours in the donor area. Secondly, not all of the transplanted fat is accepted by the body – very often, this share does not exceed 30% of the injected volume.

Thirdly, large amounts of fat cannot be transplanted at one time, so specialists have to perform several lipofilling sessions. Fourthly, the unused fat is often delimited by a capsule, which becomes noticeable both by touch and visually.

Liposuction

The fourth place is taken by another surgery that changes the contours and volume – liposuction. Yet, it decreases the volume rather than increases it. Here we are talking about the liposuction of the knee area. We have already talked about the fact that the contours of the knee area should ensure a smooth transition of the shin line in the thigh line. Therefore, fat deposits in this area can spoil the ideal picture, strongly refracting the lines. In thin girls, this is most noticeable, since the deposits are local and not diffuse.

Unfortunately, both sports and diet will be ineffective in the fight against fat traps. As for the surgery, it takes about 30 minutes and is technically the simplest on our list.

Abdominoplasty

The fifth-place goes to the most necessary surgery of the presented ones since it is performed not only for aesthetic purposes but also for medical reasons – abdominoplasty with diastasis suturing.

Excess skin and divergence of the edges of the rectus abdominis muscles in slim girls are more common because their skin and muscles are more exposed to stretching. In addition, the likelihood of delivery by cesarean section in asthenic girls is much higher. The scar after it is not always neat and even due to the specifics of the surgery itself.

If excess skin is an aesthetic indication for surgery, the presence of diastasis of the rectus abdominis muscles is a medical indication for surgery to prevent the appearance of hernias of the anterior abdominal wall. Thus, in one surgery, the patient can be relieved of excess skin, diastasis and the scar can be hidden.