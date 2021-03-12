We start and end our day in the bathroom, so there are many nuances to consider when renovating it. We will tell you which ones.

Mistakes made during the renovation of the holy of holies ─ your bathroom ─ can not only negate the pleasure of soaking in warm water with fragrant foam in the evening but also cause significant harm to health. We figure out how to minimize the risk.

Mismatch

For example, plumbing fixtures and mixer taps. One of the most common mistakes people make is choosing the wrong sink and mixer tap. To make it convenient to wash your hands and to prevent water from spraying in different directions, you need to choose a mixer with a certain inclination and with a sufficient spout length.

The same applies to the bathtub: the tap must have enough reach to cover the side of the bathtub. Otherwise, the water will not pour into the bath itself, but onto the side.

The mismatch may also be in the colors of the plumbing: the bathtub may not match the color of the toilet bowl or sink. To avoid such a mistake, all plumbing must be selected from one manufacturer and preferably from one collection. Furniture (for example, a vanity unit) must also be made by the same manufacturer. This helps to find the perfect size and stylistic solution.

Tile mismatch

Very often, tiles on the walls and on the floor have different formats. This is fraught with the fact that the seam of the floor tile does not rise to the walls. As a result, asymmetry and disturbance of the masonry rhythm occur.

In order to avoid this problem, it is necessary to add a third rhythm: it will distract attention and give new geometry to all the seams. This can be a tiled baseboard, which should not be placed matching the tile seams. If it is the same size as the tile, you can start the layout from another wall.

Using non-moisture resistant lamps

2/3 of all bathrooms are equipped with non-moisture-resistant lamps. Very often, when choosing to light for the bathroom, people simply do not think about the fact that the light in the bathroom should be specialized. Meanwhile, ordinary light in a humid room is a very dangerous enterprise.

At the slightest ingress of water, a short circuit may occur or the light bulb may simply explode. When choosing to light in the bathroom, you must definitely look at the IP waterproof indices.

Purchase of sanitary ware until final dimensions are obtained

Another mistake that is made very often is buying or ordering plumbing before leveling the walls. Plaster can add up to 3cm to each wall, which can mean that an expensive, pre-purchased bathtub will not fit.

This problem applies not only to the bathtub but also to shower trays: if your shower is planned exactly between three walls, you should be careful and buy plumbing only after aligning the partitions. This moment must not be missed: the corners in the bathroom should be as close to right angles as possible, otherwise, the tiles cut in the corners will be of irregular shape (trapezoidal) and will spoil the whole effect that you wanted to achieve with the finishing.

Plumbing is placed far from the sewer riser

Finally, one more problem. Improper placement of plumbing can lead to the fact that the water simply won’t go to sewage. Of course, there are special pumps now that supposedly allow you to place plumbing anywhere in the room. But make no mistake: they are very noisy and tend to fail at the most inopportune moment.

It is best to place the plumbing units next to the sewer riser ─ this will save you from a huge number of problems. By observing these simple rules, you can avoid many mistakes that will spoil the impression of the most expensive repairs.