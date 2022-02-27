Mistakes made during the renovation of the bathroom can not only negate the pleasure of spending the evening in warm water with caps of fragrant foam, but also cause significant harm to health. Let’s figure out how to minimize the risk.

Mismatch

For example, plumbing and faucets. One of the most common mistakes people make is choosing the wrong sink and faucet. To make it convenient to wash your hands, and not to splash water in different directions, you need to choose a mixer with a certain slope and with a sufficient spout length.

The same applies to the bathtub: the extension of the faucet must be sufficient to overlap the rim of the bathtub. Otherwise, the water will not pour into the bath itself, but onto the side.

A mismatch can also be in the colors of plumbing: the bathtub may not match the color of the toilet or sink. To avoid such a mistake, all plumbing must be selected from one manufacturer and preferably from one collection.

Furniture (for example, a cabinet under the sink) must also be from the same manufacturer. This helps to perfectly choose the size and stylistic solution.

Tile mismatch

Very often, the tiles on the wall and on the floor have a different format. This is fraught with the fact that the tile seam on the floor does not rise to the wall. As a result, there is asymmetry and a violation of the masonry rhythm.

In order to avoid this problem, you need to add a third rhythm: it will distract attention and give new geometry to all the seams. It can be a tiled floor plinth, which should not be arranged in a seam with tiles. If it has the same size as the tiles, the layout can start from another wall.

Not using waterproof lamps

2/3 of all bathrooms are equipped with anything but waterproof lamps. Very often, people simply do not think about having specialized light in the bathroom when choosing bathroom lamps. Meanwhile, ordinary light in a damp room is a very dangerous undertaking.

At the slightest impact of water, a short circuit may occur, or the light bulb may simply explode. When choosing lighting for the bathroom, it is imperative to look at the IP waterproof indexes: for example, the IP44 index indicates protection against water splashes, and the IP65 index ─ protection against water jets in all directions.

Purchasing plumbing before you can see the final dimensions of your bathroom

Another mistake that is made very often is buying or ordering plumbing before leveling the walls. Plastering can add up to 3cm to each wall, which can result in an expensive, pre-purchased bathtub just not fitting.

This problem applies not only to bathtubs, but also to shower trays: if your shower is planned exactly between three walls, you should be careful and purchase plumbing only after leveling the walls.

You can’t miss this point: the corners in the bathroom should be as close to straight as possible, otherwise the tiles cut in the corners will be irregular in shape (trapezoid) and will spoil the whole effect that you wanted to achieve.

Placing plumbing away from the sewer riser

Finally, one more problem. Improper placement of plumbing can lead to the fact that the water simply will not go away. Of course, there are special pumps that allegedly allow you to place plumbing anywhere in the room. But make no mistake: they are very noisy and tend to fail at the moment most inappropriate.

It is best to place plumbing next to the riser ─ believe it, this will rid you of a lot of problems. By following these simple rules, you can avoid many mistakes that will spoil the impression of the most expensive repair.