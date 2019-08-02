IKEA And Orient Collaborate on Robotic Furniture ROGNAN

Many people have to live in small apartments, but at the same time they want their housing to be as functional and comfortable as possible. The IKEA company decided to meet the needs of such citizens. The specialists of this manufacturer decided to develop a special robotic furniture that can meet the expectations of even the most fastidious users.

The company will not act independently, it is going to partner with a startup company from the USA, Ori. This manufacturer is already engaged in the creation of furniture that is designed for use in apartments of small size and has robotic functions.

At first glance, such furniture may seem somewhat fantastic, but in reality it resembles the most common furniture with wheels and castors, which is created in IKEA. This company even presented the images of new models. In this picture, you can see a cabinet, on the one side of which there is a bed, and on the other – a sofa. By pressing just one button, the bed is easily removed and frees up the indoor space. In this design, there is a sufficient number of places to store a variety of things, and there is even a desk.

If to believe the employees of the company, the new robotic furniture will allow just ten square meters of housing to easily accommodate wardrobes, a table, a bed and a sofa, that is, the furniture considered necessary.

A new product is called ROGNAN. If everything follows the plan, the first robotic furniture will go on sale only in 2020. At the same time, the company’s specialists promise to tell more about their new product in the summer.