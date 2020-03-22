What Changes When You Meet The One?

Whether you like it or not, your life will change when you meet your man.

Your mood will improve

“Chemistry of love” is nothing more than a combination of hormones, including adrenaline, serotonin and endorphins. Together, they form a “good mood cocktail” in the body. From now on (until the very first quarrel, for sure), you are the most cheerful person on the planet, whose smile never disappears from the face.

You will look better

Yves-Saint Laurent once remarked: “Love is the best cosmetics.” The maestro clearly knew what he was talking about. A woman in love has especially bright eyes and especially beautiful hair. In addition, falling in love means a desperate desire to be attractive – and this is an incentive to look great and double your efforts.

Forget all the “women’s” tips

There is no need to wait 30 minutes before answering a message, come to meetings with the “right” delay, and hesitate to invite him to your place. After all, everything is already clear between you two.

Communication difficulties disappear

Even if you are not the most eloquent person, there will definitely be no difficulties in communicating with “the one”. You will be surprised that there are so many jokes and interesting stories in your arsenal.

When people are in love, there are no awkward pauses in their conversations. If silence still appears, this is the case when it is pleasant to be silent together.

Energy boost guaranteed

You used to come from work barely alive: you only had enough strength for a shower and went to bed immediately. Now, there is enough strength both for a date downtown and for a night of passion. And this is strange: in the morning you don’t feel tired at all, although you didn’t get enough sleep.