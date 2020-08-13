Things That Destroy Your Home Every Day

It always falls out of the blue – something goes wrong in your home, and you’re up against a problem of various seriousness when you least expected it. All of them are, as a rule, highly troublesome and pricey, some of them threatening to bring about even worse consequences.

Naturally, you avoid leaving electrical appliances switched on when you are going out, and don’t let the washing machine run with no-one at home, and it lessens the risk, but nevertheless.

Apart from the obvious ones, there are housekeeping mistakes that are not glaring but can necessitate unwelcome repairs. Now that the coronavirus is raging outside, you stay at home more, doing more things, not only cooking, but working projects may be, and your home gets subjected to more strain and more erroneous treatment.

An inconspicuous leak

Water is treachery, and the damage it wreaks can be sudden and devastating. If the leak goes on unnoticed for a lengthy period of time and keeps contacting with any organic surface, it leads to developing mold and sometimes rot which may require later replacement, both inconvenient and expensive.

That kind of damage can be detected by installing a special system that registers temperature, humidity, and other factors and by their changes can detect possible leaks before they get worse and put the environment to waste.

Hail storms

On average, there can be about 5.5 thousand hail storms per year, and each of them may constitute a serious threat to your roof and walls. It is worth your while to learn whether your area has a high hailstorm statistic and whether your roofing is resistant enough, or you can improve on it.

Leaving blinds open

If you leave your blinds open for long stretches to make the rooms brighter, they let in sunshine that lands on your floors which can lead to their discoloration. A lot of UV rays will make your floors look faded with time; if your flooring is hardwood, it will suffer most.

It isn’t a sound reason not to ever open your blinds – but when you go out, it is, so mind you close them before you leave.

Lightning damage

The Lightning Protection Institute warns that your house may need protection from lightning during summer storms: it results in almost $1 billion yearly loss of property. If you have good reason to fear lightning, purchase a surge protector for your house that will look out for incipient fires.

Keep hardwood floors from excessive humidity

Hardwood flooring, or laminate flooring, can retain their brand-new look for a long time if you care for them well enough. And the main thing for providing them with care is a dehumidifier. Once humidity level rises above 55% percent, moisture is sure to start to be absorbed by the wood, which will end up with your floor swollen and out of shape.

Pest invasion

Pests in-home immediately start to undermine the place which they inhabit: bats or wild bees set up nests in attics and can tamper with framing or ruin the wires. Walk around your home looking for ways-in, small entrances allowing unwelcome creatures to find their way in. Stop them with strong cloth or fabric.

Frequent sweeping

Do you tend to brush the dust off your floor with a broom? Not the best idea, especially if the flooring is hardwood. Mopping you dash particles of dust and dirt against the floor, and if they are hard, they leave tiny scratches which amass and wear off the surface, in some cases to a noticeable extent. The floor loses ist fresh look.

Splashing water about copiously when washing

Cleaning floors with water you do them good, but only if you don’t use overmuch! Overflowing your floor, you can stain the hardwood or laminate and cause warping as they would be soaking in excessive water. So mind you use as little water as you can when doing the floors – it will help avoid their aging before it is due.

Termite threat

If you have termites in your area, they may prove a real threat. A colony of them, having settled in your house, instantly begin to gnaw at everything – floors, paneling, wallpaper, disposing of them very quickly and soon forcing you to do something with the structural support to prevent it from crumbling down. As emerges from the National Pest Management Association studies, termites are responsible for around $5 billion costing housing damages all over the U.S. per year. It is definitely a right-minded move to ascertain that your house is not infested by termites by calling in a pest control company for a thorough inspection.