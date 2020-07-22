Vichy Check: Hottest Summer 2020 Fashion Trend

Another fashion trend that is not at all new: once again, Vichy check has returned to the trends. Perhaps this is the coziest summer trend. In the pre-war period, the print was considered exclusively home-made and was used on tablecloths, blankets or bed linen, and now it helps designers and stylists to create atmospheric images.

The Vichy check print is a small check pattern of two contrasting shades (most often, one of them is white). It is clear from the name that the print appeared in the French province and is often associated with it.

This season, the print has appeared on cozy cotton sundresses, flared pants in the style of the 1970s, crop tops and any other clothing (and accessories). It is very easy to combine printed details: it is possible to select other clothes in color, or to play on contrast and to dilute a gentle image with rough details.

You can be inspired by the stars: Vichy check was worn by Brigitte Bardot (the actress chose a check dress for the wedding) and Marilyn Monroe, while modern fashionistas include Melania Trump and Beyoncé.