Most Embarrassing Red Carpet Fails

Red carpet events are expected to be perfectly arranged affairs where everything works like clockwork. Yet weird things can happen – and do. A reporter can suddenly go wild over the information and happenings, a celebrity can draw attention to them through doing something unseemly… The red carpet saw many such occurrences, both quaint and ignominious.

Rashida Jones

Now, she didn’t have any of this in the Parks and Recreation (or anywhere else before), but on the red carpet Jones was to face „compliments“ like she looked “very tan” and “very tropical”. The only thing the actress could breathe out was: “I’m ethnic.”

Isaac Mizrahi all over Scarlett Johansson

At the Golden Globes in 2006 Isaac Mizrahi, journalist and fashion designer found Scarlett Johansson so attractive that he fondled her boobs in public.

Zac Efron

The fellow was so clumsy taking his hands out of his pockets that a condom fell out – an unsettling enough event to happen at a premiere of a children’s movie.

Giuliana Rancic telling Emilia Clarke off

It was at the 2016 Emmys with Giuliana Rancic talking to Emilia Clarke, and then it was time for the next celeb to come up, and Heidi Klum was moving in for her interview; so the E! co-anchor gave Clarke a hint that her time is through. The British actress tarried or maybe failed to hear her, and made no move to budge. “You can go,” the reporter decided to insist. Though it didn’t sound at all impolite, her words sounded a mite too autocratic.

Mayim Bialik

Mayim Bialik played a neurobiologist in The Big Bang Theory and she herself is a neuroscientist, but these facts didn’t save her from being queried, “How many people think that you can solve calculus at the drop of a hat?” If there are still those who think she doesn’t, it’s high time everybody learned that she is NOT dumb.

John Travolta going for Scarlett Johansson

Here you can see Scarlett Johansson absolutely petrified. What made her immobilized is John Travolta’s out-of-the-blue embarrassing attitude — he embraced the actress and leant over to be kissed.

Gigi Hadid kept off Harry Styles

As Gigi Hadid welcomed One Direction, she hugged all of them… except for Harry Styles. Supposedly it could have been induced by the fact that Hadid’s both best friends Taylor Swift and Kendall Jenner have assumedly dated Harry, and your friends’ ex deserved nothing more but a reserved shake of hands-on live television by a strict girl code.

Beyoncé had one from Blue Ivy

Blue Ivy handed her celeb mother a good piece of sassy attitude at the MTV VMAs four years ago.

Melanie Griffith and Dakota Johnson about Shades of Grey

Dakota Johnson. also known as Anastasia Steele, decided to find out whether Melanie Griffith had seen Fifty Shades of Grey. Now it was a movie Griffith hadn’t seen, nor was going to — the fact she rather accentuated a couple of times. Johnson must have been so nettled that she ended up saying she didn’t have to since she felt like that. The #momyoureembarrassingme fencing gave rise to a number of Internet memes.

Birdy Björk

A bird on stage usually means Björk is just about to sing or to speak. Not only does she have proclivity for bird-dressing, but she is prone to carrying ostrich eggs about like she did once on the red carpet. The whole point of toting them was to let them fall on the carpet at chosen points, as she confessed.“But other people’s bodyguards kept picking them up and saying in their thick American accents, ‘Scuse me, ma’am, you dropped this.’

Angelina Jolie

Her very first time at the 2000 Oscars, Angelina Jolie understandably got very excited – so much so that she grabbed another guest and gave him some lip action. It should be nothing noteworthy, but the guest on the receiving end was James Haven, her own brother.