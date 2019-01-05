Celebs Who Do not Hurry to Marry Their Partner

These celebrities have been living together for many years. They raise children and are not in a hurry to marry officially. Many of them believe that marriage can spoil their relationship.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham had been cohabiting for more than eight years before they became parents last year. Now, they seem to be willing to marry. According to rumors, the actor and model are going to get married on December 31. However, they themselves have not confirmed the information about the upcoming wedding.

Shakira and Gerard Pique

Shakira and Gerard Pique feel great without a wedding. The singer and defender of Barcelona FC have been together for eight years. They raise two sons – Milan, 4, and Sasha, 2. After the birth of the first baby, Shakira said they already had the most important thing: as a couple, they love each other and have a baby. When these aspects of relations are stable, marriage will not change anything.

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper are one of the most secretive couples in show business. The love affair of the supermodel and the Hollywood actor was first revealed three years ago. Last year, the couple had a daughter Leah. Despite the fact that their romance is no longer a secret, they continue to hide from the paparazzi, do not appear on red carpets together and do not comment on their personal lives.

Rumors about the lovers’ engagement appeared when the paparazzi photographed a ring with a large gem on Irina’s finger. However, Cooper’s and Shayk’s acquaintances assert that they have an excellent relationship, they love each other and do not need a luxurious wedding with photos in glossy magazines.

Natalia Vodianova and Antoine Arnault

Supermodel Natalia Vodianova and the French businessman have been together for seven years. In 2014, the couple gave birth to son Maxim, and two years later – to another son, Roman. Natalia and Antoine are happy together, bring up the model’s children from the first marriage, and do not officially get married yet.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been together for 35 years and still look like teens in love rather than an ideal couple. They always appear in public together, they smile, look at each other with tenderness, hug and even seem to look younger, when together and next to each other. How do they succeed in doing so after a lot of years of living together? Hawn thinks that the reason is… that they are not officially married.

A long-term relationship and marriage are different things. The first thing is communication and a mutual desire to be together. In a marriage, it is difficult to save this desire for a long time. If a person does not want to work, you will not make him. The main thing in this business is the desire. In addition, it is important not to lose yourself for one another. The two lovers should be like pillars that will keep the house and the roof together while allowing each other to disagree with the partner’s opinion, if he/she is not right. In one of her interviews, she said that a happy relationship assumed the right to choose.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have been together for eight years. They raise their two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada, and this summer it was reported that the actress had got pregnant by means of IVF and expected the birth of twins. Gosling and Mendes are one of the most secretive couples in show business, they do not appear in public; they hide from the paparazzi and prefer not to tell the media about their personal life. According to rumors, Ryan has repeatedly made an offer to Eva, but the actress, who described in an interview the idea of a marriage as boring and non-romantic, rejected the proposal. A couple of years ago there was a report about the couple’s secret wedding, which has never been confirmed.

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova have been together for at least sixteen years! Rumors about the wedding of the tennis player and the singer appeared regularly, as well as reports of Anna’s pregnancy. However, Enrique himself repeatedly stated that he was not ready to have a baby and did not consider marriage as something compulsory and important in life. However, a couple of years ago they had twins.

In an interview to the Gala magazine, Iglesias said marriage did not necessarily make them happier or their love stronger. The singer refers to his married friends, who are not very happy. He and Anna respect and love each other; they enjoy utter understanding. Like in every other relationship, they have ups and downs because a relationship means hard labor.

Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham

One of the most influential women in America, a popular TV presenter, producer and public figure, Oprah Winfrey, survived a real nightmare of sexual abuse by relatives when she was a child. Problems in her childhood have had an influence on Winfrey’s life, so she decided to devote herself entirely and completely to her career, giving up romantic affairs with men. Oprah’s heart melted only due to American businessman and teacher, Stedman Graham, who has been her partner for more than twenty years.

In one of her shows, the TV hostess said they had already been acquainted for a very long time. It was a strong friendship, and then she suddenly realized that she was in love… They announced an engagement, but then it became clear that if the wedding really took place, their marriage would soon be destroyed. Oprah told this to Stedman openly. He agreed. She will not get married: she will never meet another person like him, and with him, they have already discussed everything.

Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet

As one of the most beautiful couples in French cinematography, Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet have been together for over ten years. The actors are bringing up a seven-year-old son, Marcel, and a one-year-old daughter, Louise. The rumors about their engagement appeared many years ago, but they were not officially married. Probably, the reason for not wanting to marry was an unsuccessful relationship in the past: Canet divorced with actress Diane Kruger, and Cotillard survived the death of her beloved, actor Julien Rassam, who committed a suicide.