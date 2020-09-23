Celebrities with Visible Scars and Where They Got Them

Celebrities are on many counts just like ordinary people – maybe more talented, luckier, but as vulnerable in spots as the next guy. For one, they acquire scars quite as we all do, some accidentally, others in queer circumstances that can make an intriguing story. And still, more of them can be reminders of the past.

Jason Momoa

Momoa’s distinguishing scar crosses his left eyebrow. It originates from an episode 12 years ago – a man charged at him in a bar in Hollywood and hit him with a pint glass across the eye.

The bad guy went in for a five-year stretch, while the actor underwent reconstructive surgery that proved to be a complicated one totaling 140 stitches.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner of all people is rather fond of her scar. The socialite even posted it on Instagram a few years ago. It’s on her leg, and she received it at the tender age of five when she tried to climb a pole with little success.

Seal

The hitmaker and Grammy winner is distinguished in more ways that one – by his songwriting, his rendering, as well as for his scar-lined face that is rather memorable, to say the least. The fellow has been this way from his teen years.

The sad condition is the outcome of discoid lupus erythematosus (DLE), a skin disease resulting from immune cells striking at the skin from the inside. The skin gets inflamed and develops scars on the scalp, face, and ears, which can spread on to the chest. The scars caused by DLE are impervious to treatment.

Tina Fey

The actress’s scar can hardly be noticed, but there it is, right below the left side of the mouth, and it is a witness to a heinous story from her youngest years. She was but 5 and playing quietly in front of her home, and the next moment, out of the blue, she received a knife thrust from a total stranger. At that point she didn’t even realize what had happened; according to Jeff Richmond, her husband, she thought the attacker jabbed a pen at her – but there was a cut and blood oosing out.

With the passing of time Fey began to forget about the scar until she stood before the camera – and then her blemish started to cause her worries. When on-camera, she cannot shake off the feeling that everyone notices her scar. They say she still prefers to turn her right side to the camera.

Tommy Flanagan

The Scottish actor’s scarred face is the example of what is called a Glasgow Smile – a special marking of his home town. His was a troublesome neighborhood, and outside a pub where he was performing as a DJ he was attacked one night. He resisted the muggers and got slashed.

Selena Gomez

Three years ago Selena Gomez had serious health issues, when her lupus played up so severely that she began to need a kidney transplant. Selena got her new kidney from her bosom friend Francia Raisa who parted with it for the sake of Gomez. Now both of them have a scar as a reminder.

Prince William

Prince William also has a scar on his face which he chooses to call a “Harry Potter scar”. The origin of the scar dates back to his age of 13 when other person’s clumsily swung golf club struck his forehead leaving an indelible mark.

When asked about the fancy name, he answered (in an interview ten years ago): “I call it [my Harry Potter scar] because it glows sometimes and some people notice it — other times they don’t notice it at all.”

Sean Bean

As Bean and Harrison Ford were filming Bean’s character’s demise in Patriot Games in 1992, Ford was wielding a boat hook which somehow landed on Bean’s face and left a scar.

Yet, Bean managed to capitalize on his scar! With it the actor gained a particularly rugged appearance and he immediately got a suitable part in Sharpe’s Rifles. Arguably other Bean’s characters like Boromir (The Lord of the Rings) and Odysseus (Troy) came out more sophisticated and weathered.

Keanu Reeves

Reeves bears an awful abdominal scar – the result of his indulging in a „demon ride“ in Topanga Canyon. He rode out on his motorbike into the night with headlights off and drove into a mountainside. Apart from totaling his vehicle, he ruptured his spleen and broke a couple of ribs.

J.R. Martinez

Serving in the 101st Airborne Division, 19-year-old Cpl. J.R. Martinez in 2003 found himself in Iraq. He didn’t stay there a month when his Humvee drove into a landmine and blew up. Martinez ended up with heavy burns covering over 40% of his body.

Scarred all over, the actor (and incidentally Dancing with the Stars champion) acts accordingly. While still undergoing therapies he keeps visiting his fellow veterans exchanging support and encouragement to face life’s challenges.

Andy Warhol

Warhol, an outstanding figurehead of pop art, was at a point in his life almost killed in an attack. In 1968 he was set upon by one Valerie Solanas, a radical feminist writer of the time who propounded the idea of men elimination. As was revealed later, she featured in a Warhol-produced movie ‘I, a Man’ (1968).

He was in such a bad condition that surgeons opened his rib cage to massage his heart into beating again. Also, the bullet damaged Warhol’s lungs, an injure that necessitated wearing a surgical corset he couldn’t ever do without.

Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin Phoenix has had his disfigurement from birth: it’s not quite a scar, but rather a small cleft running from his nose down to the lip. Yes, it’s a mild form of a cleft lip that looks more like a scar. This defect develops early during pregnancy, often within the first 10 weeks. Yearly more than 6,500 babies are born in the United States having a cleft lip or cleft palate in different stages of severity.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Catherine Zeta-Jones has a scar on the front of her neck – a constant source of worry for her makeup experts. The scar is a reminder of tracheotomy she underwent in childhood when she had breathing difficulties due to a virus. So Zeta-Jones is in no way averse to having it – on the contrary, she appreciates it as a part of her salvation.

When it is a case of a surgery, the incision is bound to leave a scar which usually wears off leaving but a slight trace. If the scar-bearer wants to get a scar removed with a view of improving their appearance, they can arrange to have various means of treatment: injections, creams, dermabrasion, chemical peels, and, finally, laser treatments.