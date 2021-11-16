“I have quite a few moles and several papillomas. How can moles be dangerous and how often should they be examined? Is it necessary to remove papillomas? What methods for removing moles and papillomas exist today?”

The main danger of moles (nevi) is that some of them tend to transform into cancerous formations. In order to exclude such a scenario, it is necessary to be examined by a dermatologist at least once a year – preferably by the same specialist.

In the field of diagnostics, the “mole map” is becoming popular: the doctor scans the body, fixes the location and size of the neoplasms. You can take care of yourself by visiting a specialist for a dermatoscope examination of all neoplasms that bother you.

You should immediately consult a doctor if you have damaged a mole (injury from clothing, blade, scratching). Particular attention should be paid to nevi located in friction zones with clothes, shoes, linen, jewelry, chains: they must be removed, since mechanical action on the mole leads to inflammation, which, in turn, can trigger degeneration and provoke the development of melanoma (cancer skin).

How to observe moles correctly?

Pay attention to nevi that enlarge over time, change their color, shape, density, become inflamed, itch, or bleed.

Papillomas, unlike moles, are caused by the human papillomavirus. As a rule, they arise due to a decrease in immunity, microtraumas of the skin (microcracks) and tend to “multiply”. Experts recommend removing papillomas immediately after their detection. Papillomas can be infected by contact – from a person or through objects. If you do not remove the first papilloma that appears, after a while, there will be more of them.

Moles removal methods

Among the methods for removing moles, one can highlight a radio wave knife, cryodestruction and carbon dioxide laser. The latter reduces the risk of recurrence and scarring and has the shortest rehabilitation period.

The radio wave knife works in a similar way to a laser – by burning the tissue. The operation is bloodless, and the application of an anesthetic makes the procedure painless. Both laser and radio wave techniques allow the specialist to accurately monitor the progress of the surgery.

Unlike the above methods, cryodestruction is carried out manually and affects the underlying healthy tissues, causing scarring. In addition, the rejection of dead tissues does not occur immediately, but within a month after the surgery.