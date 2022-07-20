Suppose you are so into improving your athletic prowess, keeping blood sugar within proper limits, reducing anxiety and depression, supporting the immune system, as well as improving sleep. In that case, you will undoubtedly need to ensure enough magnesium. It is really a vital nutrient that is so often neglected. What’s more, if you are healthy, you may not feel this omission for a long time. Yet it doesn’t mean you don’t need it!

Where to find magnesium?

According to research, about 50% of Americans fail to get enough magnesium, which goes on daily. Of course, you can get your full share from a supplement, but maybe the best bet would be to enjoy several magnesium-rich dishes and get filled up with it while you eat delicious meals.

So when you begin cooking, consider dishes with enough whole grains, seeds, legumes, nuts, beans, of course, leafy vegetables, and milk; go for fortified foods. Almost a fifth of the daily intake of magnesium can be gotten from just one ounce of almonds. Magnesium can come from certain antacids and laxatives and also from water, whether tap or bottled.

Magnesium health benefits

What makes magnesium so essential? It is one of the minerals that conduce to a perfect body functioning. In particular, it helps molecules in the role of a cofactor in the ongoing biochemical enzyme-performed reactions. Actually, over 600 body reactions need magnesium – among them are:

Generating energy from the consumed food

Generating fresh supplies of protein from amino acids

Taking care of genes by participating in the formation and mending of DNA and RNA

Participating in muscle work, stain, contraction, relaxation

Conducing to the regulation of the nervous system, particularly neurotransmitters, assisting in sending messages all-around your nervous system

Below are some of magnesium’s proven health benefits

It can eliminate sleep problems

Magnesium deficiency can make people vulnerable to troubles interfering with sleep, like difficulties with going to sleep, and fitful sleep; such problems can definitely be improved by taking magnesium supplements. Studies state that magnesium-based supplements may induce easier falling asleep and sleeping longer — which mature citizens will certainly appreciate.

It improves bone health

We know how essential calcium is for healthy bones, but magnesium also plays its part in proper bone formation. As emerges from studies, people with a normal level of magnesium have a higher density of their bone structure and a better formation of bone crystal; women past their menopause run a lower risk of developing osteoporosis.

Besides this direct influence, magnesium is good for bones because it assists in regulating the levels of other principal bone nutrients – calcium and vitamin D.

It helps with diabetes

Since magnesium is instrumental in insulin metabolism and active in glucose control, diets with a high magnesium intake seem to promise a lower type 2 diabetes risk.

Aы emerged from a 2015 review published in the World Journal of Diabetes, an impressive number of diabetes sufferers were found to have low magnesium; it may well be important for diabetes management.

The dearth of magnesium may influence insulin resistance, the condition that can be encountered before type 2 diabetes. However, other evidence shows that it is insulin resistance that may decrease the level of magnesium.

It can brighten up your mood

There are findings that show the interrelation of magnesium levels with depressive states, so researchers are trying to discover a way to treat depression by augmenting the amount of magnesium in the body. Some progress had been made: magnesium intake for not less than two weeks on a regular basis was found to chase away worries and anxiety.

It may diminish the risk of cardiac diseases

Insufficient quality of this mineral is conducive to cardiac diseases. Since the amount of magnesium is linked to blood pressure and sugar level, it can affect the cardiac condition when it is low enough. So, a weak heart may be a good incentive to invest in magnesium supplements to increase your level.

It may alleviate migraine

By treating yourself with magnesium you can alleviate or even avoid headaches. Since the quantity of magnesium is linked to blood vessel constriction and the function of neurotransmitters – factors related to migraine – it can influence the power of headaches.

Once again, the influence may be working both ways: either it is low magnesium that allows your migraines to ravage your head, or a bout of migraine lets the magnesium level drop.

The reservation is that to produce the desired effect, you may need a large number of magnesium additives so it is advisable to let your doctor supervise the treatment.

There is a link to premenstrual syndrome

It may be proven that the magnesium level has to do with the development of premenstrual syndrome (PMS). Several studies – the 2012 article „Effects of Magnesium and Vitamin B6 on the Severity of Premenstrual Syndrome Symptoms“ among them – state that PMS symptoms can be made milder by taking vitamin B-6 strengthened with magnesium supplements.

Advice from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists runs that upping the magnesium level by taking supplements may relieve bloating, changes in mood, and sensitivity of breasts during PMS.