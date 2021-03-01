Unfortunately, it’s all too easy to overlook our physical and mental wellbeing in favour of other, more exciting things like work, socialising, entertainment, ectara. This often results in our health declining overall. We might become sick more frequently or feel down all of the time. And once you’ve fallen off the wellbeing wagon, it can be rather difficult to get back on. That’s why we have written this article today – to suggest some lifestyle changes that will hopefully improve your physical and mental health. Keep reading to find out more.

Mindfulness & Therapy

Countless studies have shown that our mental health has a direct impact on our physical well-being. People who are stressed are much more likely to develop the illness, whilst severe anxiety and depression can result in weight loss or gain. So, if you want to see your overall health improve, you need to start prioritizing your mental health.

Thankfully, there are more tools for doing so than ever before. We have things like mindfulness apps that quieten the noise in our brains (going for a walk or doing breathing exercises also works), whilst counsellors can be found simply by searching for “online therapy UK” on Google. Speaking to a professional about your problems can help to better understand yourself and identify what exactly is causing you grief in life. With this newfound self-awareness, you can then begin working towards a happier and healthier life.

Getting Enough Sleep

We need sleep more than anything. As we rest, our bodies take the time to heal and our mind replenishes itself after working hard all day. Many psychological studies have proven how detrimental sleep deprivation is to our mental and physical health – yet people still tend to prioritise other things.

They might skip a couple of hours to watch a few more episodes of a television show or get some additional work in, not realising how badly this impacts their ability to function the next day. Therefore, above all else, you need to make sure that you’re getting enough sleep each night. If you are a night owl, try to break this pattern by forcibly waking yourself up early, so you feel tired earlier on in the evening. At the very least, we all need 7 to 8 hours’ sleep every day. Your mood will notably improve and your general ability to function will increase significantly by doing so.

Eating & Exercising

There is a reason why everyone always goes on about the importance of eating healthily and exercising regularly. The fact of the matter is that our bodies crave activity and nutrition. Humans aren’t supposed to stay indoors all day and we need good food which can help us to stay strong. As such, we suggest eating a balanced diet that focuses on nourishing yourself (not losing weight!) and making a conscious effort to move around more. Simply going for a short walk each day has a massive impact on your mental and physical wellbeing.

We hope you have found this advice helpful. Make small and implementable changes to your lifestyle, so these eventually become habits that aid your overall wellbeing.