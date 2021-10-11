If you want to relax and relieve stress with plenty of soothing pampering, you go to a day spa. But if you want something more than just massages and facials, a medical spa will be more convenient because it offers day spa therapies and non-invasive cosmetic procedures in a more relaxing setting. But while the procedures are non-invasive, some of the treatments a medical spa offers may have significant health risks, which is one of the reasons why you still need to find the right medical spa.

The treatments medical spas offer may differ. Some have specializations, too. Thus, it is vital to find a reputable clinic where you can get the best treatments at the most affordable price, and at the same time, ensure that you’ll be safe while under treatment.

Research is important. You can ask family or friends for a recommendation. You can also visit the website of the Better Business Bureau. Sometimes it will help if you check the med spa’s website. For example, if you are looking for a medical spa in St Louis, you can use your favorite search engine to find it. Look for consumer reviews and see if there are consumer complaints. Avoid facilities that have red flags.

Know the supervising doctor.

Specialization.

Request to see the doctor.

Check the persons who will administer the treatments. The requirements in this aspect vary. But keep in mind that estheticians can only perform non-medical procedures. However, all medical treatments, including Botox injections, should be done by a doctor, registered nurse, or mid-level medical practitioner.

You should understand the risks; thus, you should check the fine print carefully before signing up for any treatment. Moreover, you must check how they handle medical emergencies for your peace of mind and safety.