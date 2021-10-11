Traffic jams and impolite drivers are really terrifying, especially if you haven’t been driving recently. Honestly, even experienced drivers are not always able to cope with their emotions on the road and make quick and productive decisions. So how do you solve a problem that makes your life so bad? How to become a more confident driver?

Practice

You need to drive as often as possible. If you are traveling with the whole family to the mall on weekends and your husband usually drives, ask him to drive this time. If you have an extra opportunity to practice parking, do it.

To overcome your fear, you need to constantly face it. Inexperienced drivers waste a lot of energy worrying about the traffic situation! Remember, the more often you do a scary maneuver, the better you get it. Instead of avoiding it, try to practice it as regularly as possible.

Driving together

If you just got your license or haven’t driven for a long time, ask your husband or girlfriend to drive with you in the passenger seat for the first time. When you are not alone, driving is not so scary. More eyes mean more detail can be seen.

Of course, it is desirable that this person should be an experienced driver. In a doubtful situation, he could tell you what to do.

Over time, it will be possible to let go of your partner and start driving yourself – more confidently this time.

Pleasure

Still, for most of us, driving a car is by no means a heavy-duty, but a pleasant pastime. In the end, if driving on your own does not give you any pleasure, you can always limit yourself to calling a taxi. If you still truly love what you do, relax.

A steering wheel is a means of driving a car, not a reed that you cling to with all your might when drowning. Do not strain your neck and back, otherwise, the spine will quickly get tired and will cause you extreme discomfort, which will greatly interfere with concentrating your attention on the road.

Be aware of your responsibility for yourself, which means that you are able to fully control the situation. It is unlikely that someone will have a desire to rush in front of you. After all, such cases are the exception rather than the rule. For absolute comfort, you can play your favorite music.

No gender differences

It is a fatal mistake of some representatives of both sexes to believe that the rules of the relationship between men and women can be transferred to the road. Forget about it! There are no gender differences for drivers – no one is obliged to give way to anyone because of their gender.

Both men and women can ride equally well and accurately!

Extreme driving school

If the steel horse won’t obey you, you can resort to an extreme, but very effective way: extreme driving courses. Remember how superheroes slow down in cult films – with screeching brakes and spectacular U-turns. All this is what you can learn now.

Experienced instructors believe that fear of driving can only be overcome by being prepared for any incident on the road. Extreme driving includes driving in difficult weather conditions and unforeseen incidents.

Build your resistance to stressful situations. If this does happen, there is no need to fall into a hysterical state, do not be discouraged, but calmly analyze what you did wrong in order to prevent the same mistake in the future. Try to think coolly.

A cool head will help save your life and the lives of other drivers. Among other things, stick to a low-speed limit. At medium and low speeds, it is always easier to analyze your surroundings.