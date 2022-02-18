The innovative device is suitable for different needs – it can remove debris that conventional vacuum cleaners cannot handle. It easily copes with wet and dry waste, such as spilled milk or coffee, traces of pets, and flakes dropped by children.

In the living room and bedroom, the Redkey W12 is more efficient than traditional vacuum cleaners because it can both vacuum and mop. As for the kitchen and bathroom, which usual vacuum cleaners can’t cope with, Redkey W12 is the perfect assistant here. You no longer need to first remove dry waste and then wipe everything with a rag. This will save you a lot of time.

Once you’ve finished cleaning, you no longer need to wear gloves and wash the W12 brush roller. Press the quick cleaning button and the W12 will automatically complete the cleaning procedure.

This function is possible thanks to two built-in motors and two tanks, one of which is for clean water and the other for waste. The device is IPX4 waterproof, so it handles wet waste. Water is pumped from a reservoir to a 58mm roller with an independently powered soft brush to be cleaned there. Waste and dirty water enter the waste tank through an air duct behind the brush roller.

In addition to being able to handle wet waste, W12 has also solved many problems that other vacuum cleaners can’t tackle. For example, water leakage and heavy weight. Redkey W12 is programmed to stop water supply until it is turned off so that waste water does not remain on the floor. Thanks to advanced technology, the total weight of Redkey is only 3.8 kg. The independent roller brush motor makes the vacuum cleaner very maneuverable.

Redkey W12 is equipped with a 2600 mAh lithium-ion battery. 45 minutes of battery life is enough to clean the whole house. The LED screen shows the remaining battery power, self-cleaning status, etc. There are also voice prompts for low battery, self-cleaning, disconnected sewage tank, etc.