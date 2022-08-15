Another variation of a computer mouse for laptops has appeared: this time it is magnetized to the case. Magnito Mouse is a smart peripheral that can be used as a regular mouse, as well as a kind of presentation pointer. The mode is changed with a switch.

The main feature is magnets. The mouse is magnetized to tablets and laptops. If the case does not contain metal parts, a special miniature sticker will help – it can be glued to your device, and a mouse can already be attached.

The novelty will certainly appeal to students and those who wear clothes without pockets or simply have nowhere to place the mouse. Why carry it in your hands if you can attach it to a tablet?