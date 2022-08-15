In the heat, you want to hide somewhere, and preferably lie down under the fan. However, it seems that a solution has been found – a QOOLA neck fan. However, it is designed more for training, but what’s the difference if in the heat such products are all good?

The air conditioner has four cooling modes. It can reduce the temperature around the body to quite comfortable 15 degrees Celsius.

It will also be useful in the cold, as it can heat the air up to 45 degrees.

The device itself is currently on Kickstarter, and has now raised over $150,000.

It is expected that when the device goes on sale, it will cost a bit more than £100.

Most likely, the portable air conditioner will already be on sale in August this year.