An e-scooter transformer Splach from the California-based company, powered by a 960W electric motor and capable of taking the user to work in the city or taking an extreme off-road trip with equal ease, will be launched on the Indiegogo crowdfunding platform in July 2021.

The new product under the brand name Splach Transformer will join the assortment of the Splach company, focused on the production of individual urban vehicles: electric scooters and electric bicycles. The new device is a hybrid of a traditional scooter and an electric motorcycle, allowing you to take countryside walks on impassable terrain.

The Splach Transformer is powered by a patented 960W hub motor that can reach a top speed of 40 km/h in just 5 seconds and tackle rough terrain up to 30 degrees.

The scooter is equipped with high-performance double spring suspension, and the wheels with thickened pneumatic tires (10 X 2.5 inches) allow you to travel in comfort both on track and off-road. The low center of gravity guarantees the Splach Transformer high stability and maneuverability.

The autonomous operation of a motorcycle scooter is provided by a quick-detachable battery, which allows you to travel up to 45 kilometers on a single charge. Replacing the battery takes just a few seconds. Traffic safety is ensured by the presence of disc brakes on both wheels of the scooter.