Foods That Reduce Water Retention

Everyone knows perfectly well which foods cause swelling and water retention. But which could reduce them? So we decided to make up a list of foods that can help reduce water retention.

What Causes Swelling and Edema?

Swelling can appear on the face and body, as well as on the internal organs. The latter are the most dangerous. In general, frequent edema is a sign of problems in the body. It is a reason to see a doctor, determine the cause of the edema, and decide on the correct treatment. However, sometimes it is possible to solve the problem independently by changing the diet and adding suitable foods.

Buckwheat

Buckwheat (about one cup) boiled without salt and spices and eaten instead of a solid dinner is a guarantee that in the morning, your face won’t be swollen. By the way, it is recommended to eat buckwheat more often for pregnant women because it reduces edema.

Apples

An apple a day keeps the doctor away. And that’s right. Apples are a record-breaker in terms of benefits among fruits. According to studies, regular consumption of apples reduces the risk of cancer and heart disease, promotes weight loss and lowers blood cholesterol levels, improves digestion, and normalizes blood pressure.

But importantly for our today’s topic, this fruit is an excellent remedy for edema – eating apples helps reduce swelling and remove excess fluid from the body.

Berries

If you suffer from edema, then try eating berries rich in potassium and magnesium. They reduce swelling, improve heart function and relieve edema. The best choices are strawberries, cherries, cherries, and raspberries.

This “fantastic four” is able, given other favorable conditions (you do not overdo it with salt, lead a fairly active lifestyle, do not have serious illnesses), to instantly solve the problem of edema. If in the evening you drink tea and then wake up with swollen eyes, try to replace the beverage with a handful of berries.

Cucumbers

Cucumbers are especially helpful in treating edema of a cardiac origin. They are best eaten fresh, for example, in a salad with greens and tomatoes. If you need emergency help, prepare freshly squeezed cucumber juice and drink it on an empty stomach.

Also, as a preventive measure against edema, drink the juice 15 minutes before having a meal 2-3 times a day. The primary rule here is not to add any spices and salt to the drink. Otherwise, it could be in vain.

Parsley

Any herb is a genuine helper in treating edema, but parsley is the best. These curly leaves contribute to the removal of excess fluid from the body and reduce the swelling.

Eating a salad containing parsley in the evening will save you from looking “bloated” in the morning. Add parsley to your breakfast menu, especially if you don’t like the puffy look in the mirror.

Eggplant

In Eastern countries, this fruit is often called the vegetable of longevity and is recommended to all people without exception. Regular intake of cooked or steamed eggplants is essential for preventing and treating edema. They contribute to the removal of salts from the body, which in most cases are the cause of fluid retention.

Apricots

Dried apricots have laxative properties and a diuretic effect, which helps treat edema, including internal edema. Especially useful are various decoctions from apricots, which can help get rid of the problem in a matter of hours.

However, such concentrated drinks have specific contraindications, such as hypotension, allergies, diarrhea, and bronchial asthma.

Bell Peppers

Familiar from childhood, bell peppers are one of the most amazing vegetables in the world. They are rich in all kinds of vitamins and minerals necessary for the proper functioning of the body.

The most useful is considered to be the red variety, which is high in potassium and magnesium. The latter prevents edema, as these elements successfully remove excess salts from the body.

Cranberry Juice

Cranberries are an excellent way to remove excess fluid from the body. In addition, they have no special contraindications and can be consumed even by children and pregnant women. Try to eat a handful of cranberries or drink a glass of self-made sugar-free juice of these berries to treat edema.