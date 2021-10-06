We all want glowing skin, but when it comes to how to get it from the thousands of products that are out there, it can be hard to know where to start. The truth is that actually simplifying your skincare shelf and focusing more on a balanced beauty regimen that involves a healthy lifestyle is much more effective than layering tons of products. Our skin is constantly evolving, so there’s no one magic formula that we can recommend for everyone. However, the following tips will help you on your journey to achieving healthy, happy skin.

Moisturize, Moisturize, Moisturize

Moisturizing is a step that many women already do, but if you’re not locking in moisture morning and night, it’s time to add that to your routine. A tip that many women don’t know is that you can use a hydrating mist throughout the day to top up on hydration. A rosewater spray is a refreshing and gentle way to nourish your skin without messing up your makeup. Plus, it smells amazing.

Drink a Lot of Water

Glowing skin radiates from the inside out, so don’t just focus on the products you apply to your face. It’s also critically important to hydrate all day long by drinking lots of water. On average, we should be drinking around eight 8 ounce glasses of water per day. Hydrating from the inside will keep your skin from drying out on the outside.

Eat Well

In addition to drinking enough water, a healthy diet and lifestyle can affect the condition of your skin. Foods rich in antioxidants, like blueberries, kale, and pecans are excellent for your skin because they fight off the free radicals that can cause premature aging. As a result, these foods are often used in topical skincare formulas as well.

You should also be eating lots of omega-3 fatty acids, which are found in foods like avocados, nuts, fish, and olive oil. These healthy fats protect your skin. You can also take prebiotics and probiotics to help maintain a healthy gut microbiome, which is essential to keeping your skin glowing and clear.

Stay Out of the Sun

Even when you aren’t outside, you should still take the precaution of wearing sunscreen every day. UV rays wreak havoc on your skin and it doesn’t always show up overnight. The time spent in the sun without sunscreen while you were young can show up on your face many years later, so it’s best to be proactive about sun care.

Clean Your Makeup Brushes

When was the last time you cleaned your makeup brushes? Makeup brushes are something we use every day, yet many women forget to clean them. As a result, they can harbor bacteria and dirt that build up. Using unclean brushes can actually clog your pores and cause irritation, so be sure to clean them at least once every two weeks.

Use a Silk Pillowcase

If you don’t already have a silk pillowcase, now is the time to get one. They are not only beautiful and soft, but they also are great for your skin and hair. Unlike a regular pillowcase, a silk-on does not absorb the skincare products from your face, so they stay clean and fresh for longer. They also keep your face more hydrated while you sleep.

Facial Massage

Facial massage is an ancient practice that has recently come into the spotlight in a big way. You can look up exercises to do to focus on specific spots of the face or try an all-over massage to wake up your face in the morning. If you like, there are also plenty of tools on the market to help you, from ice rollers to gua sha stones. Essentially, what you are doing is helping release tension and promote lymphatic drainage in your face. Many women believe this helps keep a more youthful appearance as it shows visible signs of lifting.