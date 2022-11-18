Have you always dreamed of long eyelashes? Are you tired of trying hard to make them look more beautiful? Do you always wait long for the effect of using the cosmetic products to appear? Thirty years ago, we would have been told to stop hoping, but today it is possible due to lash extensions. We will tell you about the two things you need to know before making an appointment with a specialist in a salon.

Benefits of eyelash extensions

Saving time. Clients of beauty salons say that their morning beauty routine is reduced by 20-30 minutes because eyelash extensions allow you to avoid unnecessary manipulations: curling, applying mascara, and sometimes even makeup, because the eyes become brighter anyway.

It’s hard to promise that you won’t really need makeup, but lash extensions will definitely make your look more presentable (even if you’ve only slept for 3 hours) and detract from dark circles under your eyes.

Individual approach

Before the procedure, you need to discuss with a specialist what kind of eyelashes you want to see, as well as identify the main problems with your natural ones ─ explain why you signed up for extensions.

Do you want length? Volume? Density? Or have you decided on the procedure because of a special event? What is important to focus on – the shape or color of the eyes? After you have answered these questions, a specialist will help you choose the ideal length and volume that will meet your needs. Extension is an individual procedure, so everything should be adjusted to a specific person.

Anti-aging Effect

A nice bonus – the extension completely excludes smudges, lumps on the eyelashes and flakes of mascara around the eyes. No matter how hard your day or night has been, you will always wake up looking great.

Many say they notice a reduction in wrinkles and fine lines around the eyes as they barely remove their makeup, which means less stretching of the delicate skin of the eyelids. Who would have thought that eyelash extensions have an anti-aging effect?!

Yet, suppose you often return home after midnight, dreaming of getting into bed faster, and at the same time thinking with horror that you definitely need to remove your makeup. In that case, extensions will definitely make your life easier.

A wide range of options

The length of eyelashes for extension varies from 6 to 17 mm, which gives a huge scope for self-expression. The standard colors are black and brown. In fact, you can order eyelashes of any color. A competent specialist builds eyelashes of different lengths so that the eye looks as natural as possible.

One of the most frequently asked questions is: do lower eyelashes grow? The answer is unequivocal: of course. Usually, shorter ones are located on the lower eyelid and in the inner corner of the eyes, and long ones are in the outer corner. If the eye is narrow, long eyelashes are placed in the center to visually “slightly open” it.

If the eyes are set close, long eyelashes will only aggravate the situation, and you should limit yourself to medium length. Conversely, wide-set eyes will look better if both eyelids are framed with long eyelashes.

Cons of lash extensions

When your eyelashes are thin and weak

With eyelash extensions, the hairs are not glued to the skin of the eyelids but to your own eyelashes. Therefore, this is not your option if your eyelashes are too thin and brittle. In this case, it is better to resort to false eyelashes.

Another option when extensions are not recommended is too short eyelashes. In this case, the gluing between your own eyelash and the artificial eyelash turns out to be too short, and the extended eyelashes will not hold well.

The ideal candidate for eyelash extensions is a girl with strong but sparse eyelashes or with rather thick eyelashes of medium length.

What you should not do after eyelash extensions

The list of prohibitions for eyelash extensions is quite impressive. 24 hours after the procedure, eyelashes should not be touched at all. Forget about sleeping with your face on the pillow, or applying mascara (we mean it!). So give up any cosmetics containing oils.

Do not comb your eyelashes, wash your face only with cool water and do not spend a lot of time in the heat. Can’t you follow all these rules? Then think carefully about whether to extend eyelashes. After all, if you can’t take care of them, you will quickly lose them.

Money

As with any beauty treatment, whether it’s a regular manicure or appointments with a colorist, there’s an amount of money that goes into maintaining “groomed” appearance. When it comes to extensions, the price of your first visit depends on the type of lashes you choose and who performs the procedure.

It is recommended to get a correction approximately every two to three weeks, and you will also have to pay for this. Extensions are a big financial decision and you need to be aware of that.

Special care

It is recommended to clean and comb new eyelashes with a special brush (it will be solemnly handed to you by a specialist) every day. At the same time, you should apply a care serum. The serum nourishes short, thin and brittle eyelashes and prevents them from sticking together.

Gesture restrictions

Another important thing: you should get used to the fact that after the extension procedure it will not be possible to rub your eyes. If you’re allergic or really can’t break the habit, it’s probably best to go the other way to achieve full eye framing.

You can’t take them off

Finally, keep in mind that when the time comes to remove your lash extensions, you will have to go back to the salon to see a specialist. Only he can do this without harming the natural growth, so do not even try to cope with this challenge yourself.

Eyelash extension risks

In fact, there is only one risk with eyelash extensions, though it is the most serious one: your own eyelashes may fall out. In this case, you need to get rid of the extensions and move on to restorative procedures. In 99% of cases, eyelashes will grow back.