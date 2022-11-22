How Do You Prepare For Brazilian Laser Hair Removal?

If you’ve been forced to perform gymnastics in the shower to shave down there, you’re not alone. The time-consuming process is enough to make anyone ditch the razor altogether; however, sometimes, that’s not always the most desirable solution.

Whether you have a beachy vacation planned or no longer have the time and energy to devote to shaving frequently, Brazilian laser hair removal is an ideal method for every hairy situation. If it’s your first time, you likely have numerous questions regarding the process, most notably: how do you prepare for laser hair removal?

Fortunately, there are techniques you can incorporate before your appointment to alleviate your worries and optimize the results. So, continue reading to learn more about must-take steps to ensure your laser hair removal experience goes as smoothly as possible.

First, What Is Laser Hair Removal?

Laser hair removal is one of the most effective ways to eliminate unwanted hair from your body and face. Brazilian laser hair removal involves lasers that send light at a specific wavelength that targets the hair follicle and halts hair growth with minimal effort. The best part? The laser only affects the hair, not the surrounding skin, making it ideal for all skin tones.

It removes all hair from the pubic area, back, and buttocks to create a completely nude appearance. Or, you can opt to keep a small strip on the frontal pubic region. And unlike shaving or waxing, laser hair removal is a more permanent solution with longer-lasting results. Now, you can say goodbye to razor bumps, ingrown hairs, and contorting your body into painful positions to reach those hard-to-reach places.

How to Prepare

Once you’ve been approved as a suitable candidate for laser hair removal, you can begin taking the necessary precautions to optimize your results and make your experience as seamless as possible. Some steps to incorporate into your prep routine include the following:

Avoid Sun Exposure

One of the most essential steps to preparing for your appointment is monitoring your sun exposure. Spending excessive time in the sun may cause your skin to become more sensitive to heat, making the laser hair removal process painful or futile.

If you can’t avoid the sun, be sure to always wear sunscreen of at least 25 SPF to protect your skin as best as you can.

Wear Comfortable Clothes

We recommend wearing comfortable, loose-fitting clothing on the day of your appointment. Snug or rough fabrics, like denim, may cause irritation and negatively affect your results.

Skip the Fake Tan & Other Skincare Products

On the day of your session, you’ll want to avoid wearing any product on the area, including lotion, creams, or other skincare products. At your appointment, your technician will cleanse the area; however, to streamline the process, be sure to cleanse the targeted area beforehand.

Additionally, avoid applying self-tanning products. Your area must be at natural melanin levels for the laser hair removal to be effective. Therefore, if your skin is sunburned or tanned, it’s best to wait until your skin returns to its natural skin tone.

Avoid Caffeine

If you’re someone who gets the jitters when you’re nervous, opt out of your morning coffee, as caffeine heightens your anxiety and makes your technician’s job more difficult.

Shave Your Bikini Area

As you’re getting ready for your session, it’s important to properly shave the area at least 24 hours prior. If your hair is long, trim the hair with scissors before going in with your razor.

After shaving your bikini and labia sections, move onto your bum and remove excess hairs. (Pro tip: you can place a mirror on the floor to get a better view of your backside!) Be sure to take your time and try your best to avoid nicking yourself, as your technician will have to avoid those affected areas.

Where to Get Brazilian Laser Hair Removal

