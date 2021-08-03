Summer is an irritating time for your skin. The blazing sun and the roasting heat can be harmful, especially to your skin. Not only this but pollution and other environmental pollutants can take your skin’s natural radiance away to leave it oily, dull, and flawed. Excessive heat can also cause skin infections.

To prevent all these skin aggravations, read the article to understand what you can do to keep your skin glowing and healthy.

Keep Your Skin Hydrated

The summer season is the time of year when your skin needs some extra moisture and hydration as well. So, keep your skin hydrated by investing in a high-quality hydrating mask and apply it to your skin at least twice a week. You should wash your face before you apply a hydrating mask to repair, hydrate, and smooth your skin. Such masks are available in different formulas to treat skin conditions like oil, acne, and dryness, etc. So, choose the right one as per your skin type and keep your skin healthy.

Exfoliate Often for Smoother Skin

Exfoliation is one of the best ways to protect your skin during the summer season. It helps you remove dull and dead skin cells from debris. The debris full of dead cells keep skin from breathing properly and can cause several skin issues. But when you exfoliate, dead cells are piled up. Hence, you should exfoliate gently with a good face scrub two times a week. The whole body exfoliation is also a great way to keep your whole body healthy during the sun. If you have a sensitive skin type, you should consult with the dermatologist for the right exfoliator to prevent any other issues while exfoliating.

Take Special Care of your Eyes and the Skin Area around Eyes

While buying moisturizers and toners for your skin, you should also invest in eye care staff. In case you buy glasses online, do so only from a reputable retailer to protect your eyes from harmful rays and pick a right under-eye gel that contains cucumber, honey, and hyaluronic acid. It will keep your skin around your eyes hydrated and prevent developing wrinkles and dark circles.

Opt For a Good Skin Care Routine

Make a summer skincare routine and stick with that to make sure your skin will remain glowing, fresh, and healthy even under the sun. You should choose gel-based products for dry skin and water-based skincare products for oily skin instead of creamy stuff. Toning, cleansing, and moisturizing at least two times a day will keep your skin hydrated, fresh, and healthy.

Wear Sunscreen

UVA and UVB rays are harmful, especially for your debris. Along with forming stubborn tan, these rays can also cause several skin issues like fine lines, aging, wrinkles and age spots, etc. This is wearing good sunscreen can protect you from those harmful rays. You can buy sunscreen with SPF 30-50 as it could be great for all skin types during the summer season. If you go for activities like swimming or walking during the summer months, make sure to apply sunscreen oftentimes.

Opt for Minimal Makeup

Wearing heavy makeup keeps your debris from breathing properly. Humidity and the excessive heat can also impact your skin’s ability to breathe. That is the reason, you should avoid heavy makeup and try to use a tinted moisturizer instead of using heavy foundation and other stuff. The use of lip gloss is also a great way to keep your lips protected from the sun.

Don’t Forget Your Feet

Summer season is the sandal season, no long boots anymore. So, don’t forget your feet while taking care of your skin and whole body. You can either go get a pedicure from the spa in your town or give your feet a DIY pedicure at home. It will help you scrub off the dead cells from the skin of your feet to keep them healthy and hydrated. You should apply foot scrub several times a week to maintain the beauty and softness of your feet.

Key Takeaway

Since your skin requires extra care and attention during the summer season, you should consult with your dermatologist if you have a sensitive skin type or facing some other skin-related concerns. Ask them to help you create a summer skincare routine that fits your skin type and then stick to the routine to enjoy exciting summer activities while keeping your skin protected and healthy.