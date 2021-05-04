5 Reasons Why Celebrities Swear By Microneedling

If there is one craze that celebrities are raving about, it’s microneedling. A-listers like Demi Moore, Kim Kardashian, and former couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston all have praise for skin needling when it comes to giving their skin a fresh glow. Before we dive into the reasons why celebrities do it, let’s learn more about microneedling.

What Is Microneedling?

Microneedling is a minimally invasive skin rejuvenating cosmetic procedure proven to be effective in treating various skin problems through hastened collagen production. The procedure involves using small sterilized needles to prick the skin. Depending on the pain tolerance of the patient, some aestheticians will first apply a topical anesthetic to numb the area and make the pricking bearable.

Why Celebrities Do Microneedling

If their youthful glow is not enough to convince you to try it for yourself, here are some science-backed benefits of the procedure:

1. Facilitate Better Absorption

If you think you’d rather invest in face creams and serums to keep your face smooth and bright, you are missing out big time. Microneedling allows your skin to soak in the products that you apply to your skin, opening channels in the skin that can absorb the products in maximal concentration, reaching important parts that are often not possible when using creams alone.

2. Fight Signs of Aging

Celebrities have flaws, but these methods have allowed them to combat the signs of aging. Since the needles create small wounds, it triggers the body’s wound-response mechanism, forcing it to produce collagen and elastin that makes the skin look rejuvenated and fresher. The result is reduced fine lines, even skin tone, and no sagging. They are also effective in reducing the stretch marks due to pregnancy or weight loss. Did you know that microneedling is also referred to as collagen induction therapy because of this effect?

3. Address Hyperpigmentation

Microneedling is also useful for addressing hyperpigmentations. Using the needle pen can help break up the pigments of the skin, allowing it to remove dark spots, such as melasma, without the need to remove or cause damage to the skin’s epidermal layer.

4. Reduce Enlarged Pores

Using the same concept as the wound-healing response, the production of collagen also helps the body reduce the appearance of enlarged pores.

5. Better than Laser Treatments

Rather than spending on laser treatments, an increasing number of people (yes, including celebrities) opt for microneedling for its affordability. Plus, they are the best for individuals with a darker skin tone because it doesn’t use heat, which can only worsen the skin’s pigmentation.

What You Need to Know About Microneedling

Before you try this process, here are some things to consider:

Healing Time

You have to understand that this procedure banks on the healing process, and some individuals may need to undergo several sessions to see the difference. You have to take note of the skin’s healing time, which can last for several days to weeks, depending on the depth of the pricking.

Post-Procedure Care

Your aesthetician should explain that you will feel some pain after the procedure. You may also notice skin redness, bruising, and bleeding, particularly for those who avail of deep microneedling procedures.

Scarring

For people who don’t have a good experience with scarring, the procedure may not be a good idea, as it can cause keloids.

Infection

The risk of infection is high because it creates a break on the skin, so make sure that the needles are adequately sterilized before use.

Now that you have a better idea of microneedling, its benefits, and the considerations, it should be enough to allow you to come up with an informed decision to see if it suits your skin goals.