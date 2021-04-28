What You Should Know Before You Install Home Solar Panels

The cost of home solar panels has been increasing ever since the 70 percent drop in cost over the last decade. This is due to the low-cost materials and cheaper labor used in their production. Coupled with the surge in sales of electric vehicles, they’ve become the staple for any eco-conscious green home. But before you jump in and install home solar panels, here are some key things you need to know before purchasing.

Reduce Existing Usage

It’s no good oversizing your panels if you aren’t already minimizing how much you use at the moment. Not only will it save you money on the initial solar panel installation, but you’ll also save a ton of money each month on your outgoing bills.

Once you’ve done that, make sure you know exactly how much power your home or business will need before installing solar panels. A professional specializing in energy efficiency and solar panels can provide you with more specific information on this.

And, don’t forget to future-proof for a sustainable home. Solar panels last for 20 years, so the chances are you’ll own an electric car in that time. Suppose you’re going to buy an electric car in the next few years. In that case, it might be worth oversizing now and selling your excess electricity back to the grid (yes, some tariffs allow this!)

Think About the Location of Your Panels

Depending on your location and the number of hours of sunlight that it receives, it’s recommended to use certain sized solar panels (for a given load). Make sure you get the one that fits your needs. Further, if you’re in the Northern hemisphere, there’s nothing wrong with an East-West array or even a North-Facing array. Be aware these aren’t as efficient as South-facing due to the position of the equator. So take note of what works best for your needs.

People often forget that the time of day plays a huge part in the solar panel advantages. If you’re never in the house during the day, what good is a South-facing array if you need to use all that energy in the evening? In this use case, you’ll get much more for your money out of a West-facing array.

Get Several Quotes Before You Install Home Solar Panels

Make sure you do your research and don’t settle for the first quote like any other house installation. If you’re wondering how to install solar panels at home, you’re best seeking advice from a professional.

Your solar panels will be around your property for as long as you own them. So make sure they’re installed by a solar company that specializes in renewable energy installations.

And, make sure there aren’t any nasty surprises on your roof. You can save yourself money by completing all your roof-related jobs at the same time while the scaffolding is up. This will save you a significant amount of labor costs as well as time.

Home Solar Panels Save Money and The Earth

Solar panels are great. They’ll save you money, save the environment and make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside knowing you’re helping the world. But before you install home solar panels, make sure you do your research to get the most rewarding experience and save the most money. The Earth will thank you for it!

