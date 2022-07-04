In their pursuit of eternal beauty, women get involved in numerous beauty procedures with anti-aging effects. However, many of us are not even aware that some anti-aging techniques can accelerate skin aging.

Patches

Patches lead to a rapid accumulation of moisture in the skin. Hyaluronic acid is applied to it, and moisture and an airtight patch are added on top. The skin begins to swell under it, which leads to a slight swelling. As a result, small wrinkles are smoothed out, and a quick rejuvenating effect is achieved.

However, it should be noted that it is temporary. If you use patches on a regular basis, the skin stretches too often and begins to lose elasticity. As a result, more wrinkles will appear.

If you need to smooth out wrinkles and refresh your face urgently, patches are ideal as an express remedy, but you definitely shouldn’t use them on a regular basis.

Acid peels

Everyone knows that classic peels scratch the skin and thereby injure it, so most girls have long abandoned them. Acid peels are considered gentle because they do not scratch the skin. They simply “dissolve” the upper stratum corneum and are actually much more insidious than it might seem at first glance.

Frequent use of this procedure can lead to thinning and dehydration of the skin, making it more sensitive to external influences. As negative consequences, you can get irritation and inflammation.

Do not try to save money by carrying out such procedures yourself: be sure to consult a specialist and carry them out only if you really need them.

Chemical face peeling at home

Chemical peeling is considered a rejuvenating procedure. It is carried out by applying to the skin a variety of compounds (lactic, salicylic, phytic, pyruvic acids, and – sometimes – phenol derivatives), which remove dead skin cells and cleanse the pores.

With the help of chemical peeling, beauty salons promise to completely rid the face of dead cells and activate metabolic processes, making the skin “radiant and young.” You have to be prepared to walk around with a red face or flaky skin for a while.

There are three types of chemical peels: surface, medium and deep. Surface peeling is considered the safest. Deep peeling is the riskiest one. It just uses phenol and its derivatives.

Salon cleaning gives you hope that the risks will be minimized (the specialist, at least, knows how to choose the right composition). In the case of home rejuvenation, the procedure is almost 100% likely to fail without proper preparation.

A strong and prolonged reddening of the skin, the formation of age spots and even burns can result from independent experiments with acid peeling.

If you have studied all the risks and decided on a chemical peel, you should not do it at home. A safe solution would be to go to the clinic after consulting a doctor.

Botox

Botox contains a dangerous toxin that affects the nervous system. This doesn’t mean it is better to avoid this procedure as a working anti-aging technique: the main thing is to do it no more than 1-2 times a year. Otherwise, the poison will accumulate under the skin and can even lead to death. In addition, the frequent use of botulinum toxin is fraught with muscle spasms up to paralysis and facial asymmetry.

Hyaluronic acid

It’s all about injections. This substance can linger in the tissues, accumulating fluid. The abuse of this component often leads to deformation of the face and the need for surgical intervention.

Seeking beauty, one should not lose one’s mind and reason. First, learn to distinguish effective procedures from deceit and not abuse the manipulations that can be potentially dangerous to your health.