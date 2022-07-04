A simple and flexible diet will help maintain joint health and avoid numerous complications. We will tell you which products to choose.

Pain and swelling of the joints is a common problem people turn to doctors. It’s possible to help manage discomfort in several ways, including injections and medications. However, many of them recommend some dietary changes that can help relieve joint pain. We list the most useful foods to maintain good health.

By itself, the diet cannot help you get rid of arthritis or other diseases of the joints. However, certain foods have been shown to strengthen bones, support the immune system and fight inflammation. Incorporating them into a healthy balanced diet will significantly improve your general condition and alleviate the unpleasant symptoms associated with joint disease.

Fish

Fish is considered one of the most useful foods for various disorders. So its use is suitable for both the figure and the heart, as it can lower cholesterol levels.

Fatty fish contains omega-3 acids that help fight inflammation. Experts recommend eating 100g servings of fish at least twice a week — recommended varieties: salmon, herring, tuna, and mackerel.

Garlic

The advantages of garlic are not only in its taste and strong aroma but also in its beneficial properties for the body. Studies have shown that foods from the onion family, including garlic and onions, slow the development of osteoarthritis, which means they have a beneficial effect on the joints.

It’s all thanks to a compound called diallyl disulfide found in garlic. According to experts, it may limit the amount of cartilage-damaging enzymes in human cells.

Soy

Soy is not only a lifesaver for vegans and vegetarians, it can also be a substitute for fish, providing similar omega-3 benefits to the body. Soy is used to make tofu, which can be used as a substitute for meat.

This herbal product is believed to be especially beneficial for people with rheumatoid arthritis. It is worth trying edamame beans, another source of heart and joint health benefits. Edamame is low in fat and high in protein and fiber.

Beans

Beans are a great source of fiber and protein. Some beans, such as red and white beans and pintos, are rich in folic acid, iron, and potassium. These nutrients are known for their immune system benefits, as well as for supporting heart and joint health.

Citrus

Oranges, limes, and grapefruits are known as a source of vitamin C. It is a natural antioxidant necessary for the growth, development, and repair of all body tissues. Getting the right amount of all vitamins, including vitamin C, has been found to help the immune system.

A proper diet can also help prevent inflammation and keep your joints healthy.

Broccoli

Broccoli is an excellent addition to any diet as it is rich in nutrients. It is especially recommended for those who care about the health of the joints. Broccoli contains sulforaphane, which researchers believe may prevent or slow the progression of osteoarthritis. This green vegetable is rich in calcium, which helps strengthen bones.