Are you tired of makeup breakouts? Is your makeup bag teeming with forgotten and seldom used products? Unsure about the health claims on your mainstream beauty products? If it’s a yes to any of our questions, we highly recommend a beauty collection detox!

Detoxing your beauty collection detox is a straightforward and rewarding task, thanks to the abundance of healthy makeup brands available. With so many natural skincare products available, it helps to have a guiding hand during your transition towards a cleaner and more organised makeup bag.

Our easy-to-follow 3-step plan for detoxing your skin and beauty collection will take a deep dive into your makeup bag to toss out old products, remove nasty and harmful ingredients in makeup and re-organise for a bit of peace of mind the next time you need to powder your nose.

Go minimal with your beauty collection

From Buddhist teachings to Marie Kondo, decluttering has always been a pitstop on the journey towards enlightenment. While it’s great to have it all, cutting down on what you have to keep the bare necessities means removing old and unused products that may have even expired. Perhaps there’s a product in there that doesn’t match your skin type. Or a lip pencil that’s snapped. Whatever it is, the first step in a beauty detox is cleaning up your make-up bag.

The amount of stuff that you’ve accumulated over the years will determine how long this part takes. Begin by pushing unused and old products to one side. A good rule of thumb here is if you don’t remember when you last used it, chuck it. Once the trash has been taken out, identify your favourite products and separate them from any new purchases.

A minimal makeup collection means less clutter, which means more space for your go-to products. Think of it like Feng-Shui for your makeup bag. Clear the mind and make everyday makeup decisions more straightforward by going minimal with your beauty collection. The next step is choosing your products wisely.

Choose natural-based products

To take your beauty collection to the next level, it’s time to assess your remaining products to determine good from the bad. Many mainstream and conventional skin and makeup products contain harmful ingredients that can be toxic to your overall well-being over time.

Some of the worst makeup and skincare products are endocrine disruptors, meaning they can disrupt the body’s hormonal balance, leading to serious health issues. Avoiding chemicals and ingredients like these is an essential part of detoxifying your beauty collection.

Found in everything from shampoos, moisturisers, lotions, makeup, perfumes and pretty much anything you put on your skin, the main culprits to look for in skincare and body care products are:

Parabens – butylparaben, ethylparaben, methylparaben, isobutylparaben and propylparaben. Synthetic substances and petrochemicals.

– butylparaben, ethylparaben, methylparaben, isobutylparaben and propylparaben. Synthetic substances and petrochemicals. Sulphates – sodium lauryl sulphate, sodium coco sulphate, ammonium lauryl sulphate, sodium laureth sulphate and ammonium laureth sulphate.

– sodium lauryl sulphate, sodium coco sulphate, ammonium lauryl sulphate, sodium laureth sulphate and ammonium laureth sulphate. Talc and bismuth oxychloride

It’s shocking to know that conventional products could contain such harmful ingredients, but once you’ve identified the bad guys, it’s much easier to avoid them. Choosing natural-based products free from harmful and toxic chemicals is another critical step towards a happier and healthier makeup collection.

Start by choosing brands that offer 100% natural and organic beauty products like INIKA Organic. Beauty brands like INIKA lead the natural beauty space with products free from nasty chemicals and ingredients. Offering complete ingredient transparency on everything they put in their products, you can access formulas that are 100% free from any harmful components, making them better for your skin!

Switch to vegan beauty products

Because our skin is the largest organ in our body, covering us from head to toe, it absorbs pretty much everything we put on it. Extra care should be taken for the products we use and the ingredients included. If you’re after the best ingredients for your skin, look no further than mother nature. Plants are a rich source of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and other essential nutrients and are used heavily in INIKA Organics’ vegan beauty products. Instead of harming your skin with harsh chemicals, stick to healthier, natural-based alternatives for your makeup and skincare and give your skin the fuel it needs to stay vibrant and youthful.

INIKA Organic stocks a complete range of makeup and skincare products featuring 100% natural, vegan and 100% cruelty-free ingredients. Using advanced formulas free from animal-derived ingredients and synthetic chemicals, INIKA Organics are great substitutions for your beauty collection. For happy and healthy skin, enjoy their certified organic makeup and natural skincare, and experience the difference that comes from using natural ingredients!