Jeans will always be a must-have for women’s wardrobe: denim never goes out of style. Finding out which models you should pay attention to in the upcoming season.

Colored denim

Traditionally, there is a place for colored denim every spring season, but this time it is especially bright and full of color. There is an option for everyone’s taste. The catwalks have it all, from candy pink at Chanel and muted pistachio at Alberta Ferretti to electric blue at Isabel Marant and neon at Balmain.

Combinations of colored denim with solid neutral colors are quite simple and effective. You can also compose monochrome images.

Choose your favorite colored jeans and make a set in uniform colors. And if you want more brightness, color block can help. In any case, the wow effect is guaranteed.

Low waist

If you still haven’t come to terms with the main comeback of the noughties, you will have to overpower yourself. Low-rise jeans seem to be back for a long time. This is confirmed by a few fashionable seasons and a huge number of options on the catwalks.

Don’t immediately sigh and reject this trendy comeback to your wardrobe – there are some very cute stylizations for this season.

Wide jeans

Spring / Summer 2021 reaffirms the unrelenting trend towards casual loose-fitting silhouettes. And jeans are no exception. Moreover, the width of the legs and the waistline may vary. If this style appeals to you, the extra volume from Chloé will definitely not leave you indifferent.

In this case, you can play with silhouettes and shapes, complementing jeans with loose, elongated shirts, blouses or T-shirts, if desired, marking the waist with a wide belt. Models with a high fit look especially advantageous, creating the effect of “endless legs”. Whichever option you choose, the right amount of negligence is surely provided to your outfit.

Flare

This season, designers have relied on the iconic seventies and showed a large number of flare jeans (starting from the knee), and many did not neglect the active decor in the form of rivets, rhinestones and accent seams.

However, there are no half measures now, and if you chose flare jeans, they should by all means reach the floor. Yes, this trend is not so practical, but it is beautiful: thanks to this length even petite girls will look like models.

Straight jeans

Fashion conservatives, don’t panic: the classic straight cut jeans are also relevant. These minimalistic and monochromatic jeans fit perfectly into any wardrobes and styles: whether it be a business-casual version with shirts and jackets or a romantic variation paired with a ruffled blouse.

Patchwork jeans

This time, designers offer a patchwork version using several tones and textures, combining plain and printed patches.

Patchwork motifs themselves are quite active, so it’s better to combine them with something laconic and minimalistic. And yes, you can also rely on the patchwork technique to help you and visually adjust the volumes. Jeans with vertical inserts in a contrasting color will cope with this, where dark denim will be at the edges, and light denim in the central part.

Wide turns

This decorative technique appeared on the catwalks last season, but it gained momentum and changed a little. In the fall, the designers offered us cropped jeans, the focus is on wide and long models now with the most contrasting turns. This style will look great on both boot-cut and flare models, as well as in any color scheme.

Unusual cut

In contrast to the usual styles on the catwalks, you can also find experimental sophisticated models. Take note of Y/Project’s cheeky cutouts and Burberry’s designs, for example.

Cuts and holes

The selection of trending models is really great. In addition to laconic models, you can also find options with cuts, holes and other decor. Of course, ripped jeans are especially popular.

And if you choose ripped models, it is better to opt for jeans with small holes or cuts in the knee area. In this case, the denim must be dense.