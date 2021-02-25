Hair loss is a very common problem that affects many people around the world. Most sufferers who are experiencing this problem are women. Every woman should find her cause of this problem and solve it. We have collected the most often causes appearing in many women and solutions that help you cope with this state.

What is hair loss?

Hair loss refers to the loss of pieces of your hair, which can happen often. The loss can include thinning your hair or falling hair parts of some area of your head, or the entire body. It appears as a permanent or temporary condition. In women, hair loss usually starts in the frontal and parietal parts of your head. Luckily, this condition is treatable and we have some solutions to it.

What are the worst factors contributing to hair loss?

Some factors can influence more or less this condition and it depends on the person. What influences one person, does not mean it can have the same reaction on everyone. That leads to exploring the causes of this problem. Most known, and probably the worst, are those from severe illnesses, that is speeding up the hair loss process. Other factors that are cooperating with hair loss are some tiny daily activities, we are not that aware of like it is the food we consume, the mood we have, the air we smoke, and absolutely, the products we use on our hair and skin.

What solutions are recommended?

As mentioned before, a lot of solutions are available when this condition appears in many women. If you lost some or most of your hair, you probably will need a hair wig to protect and cover your head, until your new hair starts to grow. Especially to women, maintaining long hairstyles throughout the years. These kinds of products seem to found a place in the marketplace a long time ago, and more quality and easy-to-use wigs are appearing. You can find various styles and types of hair wigs. Most popular now are those made of real human hair. The human hair wigs are a very smart choice to make you feel better, not miss your hair and still cope confidently with hair loss.

How to prevent it?

The prevention of hair loss is found in lifestyle changes. First, make research on possible factors that can make your hair lose its pieces. Consult with your doctor, and test your skin on which foods, medications, or other products for daily use, like shampoos and hair sprays, can contribute without realizing that is bad for your hair. Then, start implementing a lot of positive lifestyle habits that can prevent hair loss, including a healthy diet, using only natural organic products, managing stress and maintain good hair hygiene avoiding fragrance-free shampoos, and avoiding doing different hairstyles every day, or wearing too tight hair ties. Remember that taking care of your hair applies to your overall health and beauty from both, inside and outside.