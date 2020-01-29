Beautiful, long, shiny hair is always desired but oftentimes can seem hard to achieve. But having healthy, strong hair doesn’t have to be a difficult journey! Below are three ways to keep your hair healthy while also promoting maximum hair growth. You will see promising results in no time!

Shampoos and Conditioners

We can often find ourselves picking shampoo and conditioner for their smell alone. But there are some that have harmful ingredients to not only our hair but to our scalp. It is best to choose shampoo and conditioner with the right ingredients, especially if you are already suffering from hair loss. The best shampoos for hair loss are ones that block DHT. DHT blocking shampoos and conditioners are great in keeping your hair healthy, while also helping prevent hair loss. Their purpose is to slow down the conversion of testosterone to DHT and are packed with amazing ingredients that combat hair loss.

Avoid any shampoos and conditioners that contain harsh chemicals. This includes sulfates, parabens, triclosan, sodium chloride, and polyethylene glycol. These chemicals, in particular, are deadly to your hair health and can cause detrimental damage.

Eating Healthy

To ensure the strength and health of those locks on your head, eating foods with the right vitamins and minerals will surely keep those strands from becoming weak, brittle, and dying off. There are plenty of vitamin-rich foods you can add to your diet that not only taste great but have great health properties for both your hair and your overall health.

Fruits and veggies are amazing for keeping your hair follicles stimulated and promoting hair growth. Make sure you are also eating an appropriate amount of protein as your hair thrives off protein, vitamins, and minerals.

Some great foods to add to your diet are eggs, salmon, avocado, spinach, sweet potatoes, lentils, proteins, Greek yogurt, and more. By adding vitamin-rich foods in your diet, you’ll begin to notice stronger hair that grows healthier and shinier.

Vitamins

Your hair needs protein, vitamins, and minerals to grow and thrive. If eating the healthy foods above is hard to add into your daily intake, taking vitamins is a great way to ensure the health of your strands. Remember, taking care of your body can significantly impact your hair, keeping those locks strong and beautiful.

Proteins, vitamins, and minerals all have important roles in the maintenance and strength of your hair:

Protein — Nourishes the outside of your hair, strengthens strands externally to help prevent breakage, promotes hair growth and prevents hair loss.

Vitamin C — Protects your hair from breakage and thinning, a powerful antioxidant that helps protect against oxidative stress caused by free radicals.

Vitamin A — Produces sebum (oil) that acts as a natural conditioner for a healthy scalp; this prevents dry hair, itchiness, and dandruff.

Biotin — Wards off brittle hair that can lead to hair loss, promotes hair growth and stops hair loss.

Although having healthy hair can seem like a lot of work at times, it is pretty simple if you follow these three tips. Giving your hair the best chance to thrive is very important to its health and growth. In the end, your hair will thank you.