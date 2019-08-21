Xiaomi Delmar Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner

Xiaomi continues to delight its admirers with new products. This time it released a new Delmar vacuum cleaner. No, it is not endowed with “smart” features, it cannot be connected to a smartphone, but the operations that it performs will surprise many enthusiasts of modern technology.

The Delmar TJ200 model is able to cope with the most unpleasant dirt and debris in the apartment, which in some way causes disorder in it: either a pot with a flower falls and the earth stains the carpet, or some liquid is spilled, or glass is shattered to pieces.

To eliminate any kind of litter in the house, the vacuum cleaner comes with different types of nozzles that are attached to the telescopic tube or to the hose output, depending on the type of cleaning. Spilled water is sucked in, if you switch the filter by pressing the special pedal.

A special indicator will signal about the filling of a dust collector, the volume of which is designed for 6 liters of dry debris and 3.5 liters of liquid. The storage device is easy to be removed and freed from garbage.

Delmar TJ200 vacuum cleaner can carry out the function of a hair dryer, which will allow you to dry the surface after collecting spilled water as well as perform other work on the drying of things or the fur of your pet after bathing or getting soaked in the rain.

The technical characteristics of the Delmar TJ200 vacuum cleaner are as follows:

• rated power 1,200 W;

• suction power 18 kPa;

• the presence of an interchangeable HEPA filter;

• the presence of a motor compartment filter.

The preliminary price of the vacuum cleaner is 399 yuan. The start of sales is scheduled for July 30. In the long run, the company plans to sell the novelty on AliExpress and other online stores.