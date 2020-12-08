Bye to Hair Loss: New Helmet LG Pra.L. Enhances Hair Growth

A special division of LG company called Pra.L. is actively working on the production of goods for the cosmetics industry. They developed an ultrasonic facial cleansing device, a skin mask, and an ionic galvanic amplifier. Recently, a new product called MediHair was announced, which addresses the problem of premature baldness and is a helmet that stimulates hair growth.

MediHair uses low-level laser therapy (LLLT) to accelerate hair growth. The MediHair uses 146 lasers and 104 LEDs to stimulate hair stem cells. The working area of the LEDs is located in the place where baldness most often begins – at the crown and in the front part of the head.

The technology developed at Pra.L. has already been certified and approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of androgenetic alopecia (male baldness).

Clinical trials at Seoul National University have shown that applying LG Pra.L MediHair 3 times a week for 16 weeks can actually improve hair density and accelerate hair growth.