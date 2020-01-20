When Is the Best Time to Buy Jewelry in a Relationship?

Do you want to buy a gift for someone you started dating last month? If so, it might not be the best time to buy jewelry. You might send the wrong message to a person if you purchase jewelry for them too soon. They may start to feel like things are moving too fast, and they may let you know that they want to cool things off for a little while.

Once you’ve been dating someone for a few months, though, all bets are off. You can (and should!) consider picking up a piece of jewelry for them every so often. You should also continue to buy jewelry for them throughout your relationship. It’s one of the most effective ways to show someone how much you love and care about them.

Let’s take a look at some of the best times to buy jewelry for your significant other below.

Anniversaries

As we mentioned a minute ago, you should probably steer clear of celebrating your one-month anniversary with someone by giving them jewelry. There is a chance they might be taken aback by the gesture. But outside of that, you can celebrate almost every other anniversary with your significant other by giving them jewelry. From the one-year anniversary of your first date to the 10-year anniversary of your wedding day, you should think about buying jewelry to celebrate as many anniversaries as you can. Try to switch things up, too. If you buy your wife a diamond ring for one of your anniversaries, go with a sterling silver necklace on your next anniversary. It’ll keep her on her toes and guessing as to what could come next.

Birthdays

When you’re young, the best part about your birthday is opening up all the gifts that people bought you for it. But as you start to get older, this is no longer the case. Instead of looking forward to gifts, most people start to look forward to spending time with family and friends on their birthdays. They also look forward to counting their blessings and showing their appreciation for another year under the sun.

But don’t get it twisted: No matter how old you are, you’re never too old to get gifts on your birthday! It’s why you should consider giving your significant other some jewelry the next time they celebrate a birthday. You’ll make a person’s special day that much more special when you pick out the perfect piece of jewelry for them. You’ll also show them how much they mean to you when you give them your gift.

Holidays

When you’re in a relationship with someone, you’ll celebrate a bunch of holidays together throughout the course of the year. From Valentine’s Day to Christmas, you should be prepared to buy them a gift on at least some of these holidays. Let’s take Valentine’s Day, for example. Every year, Americans spend almost $20 billion buying gifts for Valentine’s Day. They stock up on everything from candy and cards to chocolate and teddy bears.

But the most popular gift to give on Valentine’s Day is jewelry. People spend almost $5 billion on it every February. This makes Valentine’s Day one of the best times to buy jewelry for your partner. You can get great deals on it throughout January and February and help them have the best Valentine’s Day ever.

Other Special Occasions

Did your significant other graduate from college? Did they land their first real job or get a big promotion? Or did they retire after spending the last 40 years working at the same place? All of these are very special occasions, and all of them call for you to go out and buy them a special piece of jewelry. They’ll appreciate you acknowledging their accomplishments so much, and you’ll make a special occasion that much better for them by celebrating it with the gift of jewelry.

Just Because

Is there anything better than getting a gift “just because”? It doesn’t matter if the gift is flowers, candy, or, heck, even something like a case of beer. When someone gives you something just because they felt like doing it, it’s one of the greatest feelings in the world.

You should keep this in mind when you’re trying to find the best time to buy jewelry for your significant other. They’ll love you for buying them jewelry on anniversaries, birthdays, holidays, and other special occasions. But they’ll really love you for buying them jewelry on a random day in the middle of August for no real reason.

Look around at the different jewelry that’s out there every so often and see if you’re able to spot something that you know your partner will like. Snatch it up for them and give it to them “just because” to show them that they’re loved.

If you’re just starting to date someone, you might not want to jump into giving them jewelry right away. You should continue to get to know them on a more intimate level before moving to the next stage of your relationship. But once you and another person have committed to one another, you can start to entertain the idea of buying jewelry for them. You may want to get things going by celebrating something like your six-month anniversary with a necklace, a bracelet, or a pair of earrings.

From then on, you may also want to consider buying your partner a piece of jewelry for most anniversaries, holidays, birthdays, and other special occasions. You can help them create quite a jewelry collection over time. Additionally, you should remember to give your significant other jewelry “just because” from time to time. It’ll keep the fire burning in your relationship and maintain the element of surprise. It’s arguably the best time to buy jewelry for them. Browse through the different articles on our blog to learn more about some of the types of jewelry you might want to buy for the love of your life.