8 Unconventional Ideas for a Stay at Home Date Night

One of the most important factors in having a healthy long-term relationship is to keep things fresh. Not only is it important to always continue your courtship of each other by setting aside time for regular date nights, but it is also important that these are not always simply doing the same thing.

As comfortable as going out to dinner together or a night of ‘Netflix and Chill’ may be to both of you, if these are the only dates you tend to go on, you may find your relationship in a rut before too long. They say that variety is the spice of life, and even when it comes to spending time with your significant other it may never ring truer.

While many people think date nights are best reserved for going out, with the right creative idea you can enjoy a date night at home all the more – particularly as you will have that all important privacy and intimacy that is key to keeping the flame alive.

With that in mind, we’ve put together a list of some alternative ideas for date nights you can have without leaving your door.

Paint Portraits of Each Other

When was the last time you tried your hand at painting? Pick up some art supplies on the way home and position yourselves across each other while attempting to draw that person you love. Go for realistic and try to capture what makes him/her unique and beautiful, or for cartoony and exaggerate his/her features to make it funny – without going overboard! Remember to paint in some happy little trees in the background!

Casino Night

These days you do not need to leave the house to enjoy a real casino experience. Make a pitcher of your favorite fancy cocktail and shuffle up and deal! There are many great games you can play against each other with just a deck of cards and some chips, such as Blackjack, Poker or War. However, if you instead want to partner up against the house, you can visit an online casino like Ninja Casino and play real games for free, or even for real money if you want to add some extra excitement.

Make a Craft Together

There are few bonding experiences better than building something useful and beautiful with your partner. Thanks to the internet, there are thousands of different craft projects you could decide to put together. Whether it’s a new shelf, lanterns, an adventure book or even brewing your own beer, sites like Buzzfeed routinely feature DIY projects that are not just clever and useful, but also easy to make in a few hours.

Learn a New Skill Together

Thanks to sites like Youtube, Lynda, Udemy or Alison, you can now learn new skills through video tutorials either for free or for very cheap. With courses ranging from learning an instrument, photography, Photoshop, yoga, cooking, or even magic, there are plenty of options that you could choose and watch together, all while trying out what you’ve learned on each other. Not only will this bring you closer together, but at the end of the day, you’ll have added a new skill to your repertoire!

Plan a Dream Vacation Together

There are few things more satisfying than dreaming about seeing the world together. Whether you choose to plan a realistic vacation backpacking through Asia or pretend you are filthy rich and try to plan the most expensive and luxurious adventure you can possibly dream of, you will both learn plenty about each other as you make a list of all the places you’d like to visit. You never know when your list might actually come in handy!

Take a Musical Journey Into Your Pasts

Listening to music can take us on a journey, not just of the world but of our lives. Takes turns playing songs for each other that have been significant at some point in your lives, and explain what was going on back then and why the song was important to you. Not only will you gain a much better understanding of each other, but you might also discover some new favorites along the way.

Have a Food Tasting Party

Make a list of as many different foods and drinks that you have never actually tried. Think of types of cheese, exotic fruits, cured meats, soups, shellfish, and international dishes and treats. Then go to the store and buy a small quantity of as many of those as you can, or the ingredients to make some of the simpler recipes. Not only will you expand your palate and your tastes together, but you may also discover some new favorites along the way.

Build a Pillow Fort

Bring your inner kid out to play and turn your entire bedroom into a pillow fort. Take every blanket you can find in your closet and use them to create the largest fort you can. Find every pillow or couch cushion in the house to furnish it, and then bring some board games and a speaker to liven it up. If you want to take it all the way you can braid each other’s hair, then make some popcorn and tell spooky ghost stories through the night.