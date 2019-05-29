Foundation Basics – Expert Tips and Tricks For Flawless-Looking Skin

If you’re an ordinary woman, you probably already know which makeup products can help you create a beautiful look. Normally you experience no problems with choosing the correct shade of this or that beauty item and you know exactly which lipstick and eyeshadow look best on your face. But when it comes to the foundation, most women either are not sure if the color is the right one for them or they think they know but in the end, their face looks darker than their neck.

Below we will share the best tips on how to avoid this foundation error and look your best!

Proper Skin Care

First, if you want your skin to look flawless, make sure you take good care of it. Moisturize regularly, use serums and masks for your skin type and age, remove makeup when you arrive home, change your bed pillowcase regularly, sleep 7-8 hours a day, eat a healthy diet. We assume that you already follow these basic tips and can go ahead with makeup.

Let Moisturizer Absorb

Before you apply your foundation, make sure your moisturizer is fully absorbed. Depending on the product you use, it can take up to several minutes. If you don’t wait, you could end up with a sticky look on your face.

Don’t Skip the Primer

Most makeup artists would tell you: the next step after the moisturizer is the primer. When shopping for one, it’s very important to pick up the one that fits your skin type best. Primer plays an important role if you want to create an ideal makeup look. A primer for an oily skin won’t work as good on dry or sensitive skin. So make sure you know your skin type and make purchases correspondingly.

At the same time, don’t use too much primer, otherwise, it could then affect the way you apply the foundation.

Pick the Right Foundation Formula

We already spoke about the different kinds of foundation and the right ways to apply them. There are so many formulas and no one-size-fits-all solutions! There are some rules to follow:

If you have dry skin, opt for lighter formulas and apply the product with your fingers. Moisturizing cream foundation is the best choice here.

For oily skin, it’s better to use s brush or a sponge.

Aging skin needs a lighter coverage, otherwise, all your wrinkles will be seen even better.

If you have combination skin, choose just any formula, but remember that you need a matte foundation for the T-zone.

Sensitive skin will be grateful if you opt for fragrance-free foundation and avoid heavy products that close the pores. Here it’s vital to use a clean sponge each time you apply, otherwise, you risk getting pimples and rashes.

Ask a drugstore employee for help if you’re not sure. Don’t rush, take your time!

How to Choose the Right Foundation Shade?

Before going shopping, determine your undertone: it can be warm, cool or neutral. Cool undertones need rose, blue or porcelain shades. Warm ones are beige, golden, caramel. While neutral could be everything from ivory to nude.

At a drugstore, swatch all the foundation shades you think would look good on you from your neck up to your face and look carefully where it looks just like your skin tone – this is the right tone to pick! Sure, your skin doesn’t have just one shade. In case you can afford it, take two different colors for different parts of your face and first try matching them at home using some youtube tutorials.

For a more natural look, first, dot the foundation onto the areas you need to cover most and then apply it on the rest of your face (and neck).

How to Save Money When Buying Beauty Products?

When trying out new foundation products at a local boutique, pay attention to the light. Find a place with daylight, especially if it’s sunny outside. Only this way you’ll be sure that your face looks natural when you’re outside wearing your new foundation. Lots of women try out new makeup products at local stores and then order them online because of more affordable prices online drugstores have. We recommend having a look at Yslbeauty.com.my – this is an online beauty shop where a lot of our favorite products are sold with a good discount.

Set Your Makeup in Place

After the job is done, make sure to use a setting spray. It’s especially important in the summer when we’re sweating so much. Such sprays set the makeup in and you’ll look gorgeous much longer!

What to Do If You Bought the Wrong Foundation Shade?

Don’t panic! It doesn’t mean you should throw it away or give it to your little sister as a gift. There are some tricks on how to fix that. For example, just mix it with a lighter or darker concealer or add a bronzer. Some even add cocoa to make the foundation browner. But make sure you mix two products of the same formula to get the perfect result!