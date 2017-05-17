Dolce & Gabbana has announced a summer makeup collection – Summer Dance, inspired by the luxury of the Sicilian landscapes. The collection includes a new 4-color palette – Smooth Eye Colour Quad, The Eyeliner Crayon Intense in 2 colors, The Bronzer, Creamy Blush, 3 shades of Shine Lipstick, the sparkling Shine Sheer Gloss and 4 Nail Lacquers.

The Dolce & Gabbana Summer Dance Makeup Collection Summer 2017 will include:

Dolce & Gabbana Smooth Eye Colour Quad in the shade of 180 Summer Dance — shimmering pink, green, light brown, golden yellow;

Dolce & Gabbana The Eyeliner Crayon Intense in 2 shades:

8 Blue

23 Pink Pop

Dolce & Gabbana The Bronzer in the shade of 30 Sunshine

Dolce & Gabbana Creamy Blush in the shade of 30 Rose Carina

Dolce & Gabbana Shine Lipstick in 3 shades:

130 Sheer

150 Fuchsia

165 Fascination

Dolce & Gabbana Sheer Shine Gloss in the shade of 20 Mirror Ball

Dolce & Gabbana Nail Lacquer in 4 colors: