A Bride’s Guide to Preparing Her Skin for the Big Day

Research shows that most brides tend to walk down the aisle about 20 months after their engagement. There is a lot to think about between getting engaged and saying I do, including finding a photographer, venue and caterer, creating a guest list and finding the perfect dress.

Something that many brides tend to put on the back burner is skin preparation but this deserves just as much planning as the other aspects of your wedding, especially if you want to look your very best. The earlier you can start prepping your skin for your big day, the better.

Preparing Your Skin for Your Wedding Day: A Timeline

1 Year Before Your Wedding

If there are specific skin conditions and concerns that you aren’t happy with, now is the time to start addressing them. A year before the wedding is when most brides start with laser hair removal, ensuring they can enjoy silky-smooth skin on their wedding day and honeymoon. If there’s a tattoo that you really don’t want in your wedding photos, you should definitely start looking at laser removal now, if not sooner. Tattoo removal takes up to several months to be effective – even more time is required for larger tattoos.

This is a good time to treat concerns such as acne scarring and uneven skin tone too – there are a variety of laser treatments that are great for this. Laser treatments work so well because the laser energy works deep within your skin and stimulates collagen production, which offers long-term benefits.

Finally, this is also the ideal time to start searching for cosmetic injections details to decide whether you may want to start incorporating dermal fillers or anti-wrinkle injections into your skin treatment plan. Everyone experiences different results after cosmetic injections, so it might be a good idea to at least speak to a cosmetic doctor about your options.

6 Months Before Your Wedding

If you want to have bright, smooth skin on your wedding day, this is a good time to look at skin peels. Glycolic peels are the best option for most skin types and are designed to boost collagen production and cell regeneration. Along with rejuvenating your skin, a peel can also reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, acne scars and sunspots.

3 Months Before Your Wedding

If you have added cosmetic injections to your treatment plan, you’re probably due for a top-up treatment at this point. You may also want to look into treatments for veins and moles that you don’t want in your wedding photos.

A Month Before Your Wedding

You don’t want to undergo any dramatic treatments the month before your wedding, especially if it’s a brand-new treatment because you won’t know how your skin’s going to react. What you could do is give your skin an extra boost of moisture by scheduling a vitamin facial or even a HydraFacial, which works at a deeper level. The treatment cleans, detoxifies, exfoliates and hydrates the skin all at once.

Throughout this entire process, it’s also important to create a good home skincare regime that will ensure your skin is well taken care of in the months and days leading up to your wedding day.

Make sure that you take the time to find a reputable cosmetic clinic and a qualified doctor in your area to assist you with your other treatments such as facials and cosmetic injections as this can make a major difference to your results as well as your overall experience. You should always ask about qualifications and experiences during your consultation to ensure you’re making the right choice. Looking at reviews helps too!