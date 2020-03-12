4 Powerful Ways to Look Younger in 2020

Aging is inevitable but that doesn’t mean you can’t do it gracefully.

There are many constituents that can contribute to making your look less youthful than you’d like. Thinning hair, dull skin, fine lines, sun spots, grey hair and sagging skin can all make you look older. This is why it takes more than SPF and skincare to keep you looking youthful.

There are many things you can do to prevent the aging process. However, if you already have visible signs of aging don’t panic. There are many things you can do to reverse the signs of aging.

It has never been easier to defy the aging process than it is now. With access to affordable treatments, extraordinary skincare and a wealth of information at our fingertips. There is no excuse to put off anti-aging practices any longer.

The time is now! Here are 4 powerful ways to make you look younger in 2020.

Consider professional treatments for your skin concerns

There is nothing wrong with a bit of professional help. There is a remedy to almost every one of your aging concerns. Some common skin concerns and treatments you can undergo to treat them include:

Dull skin: If your skin is lacking the youthful glow it once had you may need to extensive exfoliation. Treatments such as chemical peels and microdermabrasion’s can be done quite cheaply. They work by removing dead skin cells that make your skin look dull.

Fine lines: If you have started to develop fine lines there is a wide variety of treatments you can take advantage of. In fact, there are so many treatments that we will just name a few. IPL and laser treatments work well at targeting fine lines as well as other concerns such as pigmentation.

If you have a good pain threshold. You can consider Microneedling. Microneedling works by rolling dozens of microneedles across your face. The skin then responds by producing more collagen to repair itself. Microneedling treatments can be complemented with skincare. When the skin is punctured the skin is able to absorb the skincare into deeper layers of the skin. This, in turn, increases the effectiveness of your skincare.

Deep wrinkles and sagging skin: If your skin has more advanced signs of aging you may need more than a few micro-needling treatments. Anti-wrinkle injections such as botox may be effective but make note that this is not a permanent solution and requires regular touch-ups. If going under the knife is not a concern of yours a facelift will be a more permanent solution to you. A facelift can lift sagging skin, lift the eyebrows and smooth out deep-set lines.

Wear SPF daily

The harmful UV rays from the sun can cause a lot of damage. Loss of elasticity, wrinkles and age spots can all be caused by sun damage.

It is important to apply sunscreen every day. Not just when it is sunny. Harmful UV rays can be present regardless of the weather. Even when it is raining or overcast your skin can be a victim of harmful UV radiation.

When applying SPF, ensure that the sunscreen covers all areas that are exposed to the sun. It is especially important to not forget your neck, decolletage and hands. Your neck and hands will give away your age. There is no use having a youthful face if your neck and hands don’t match.

And remember your motivation for wearing sunscreen shouldn’t just be for your skin. The most important reason to wear sunscreen is to avoid developing skin cancer.

Use the right skincare such as retinoids

It is important to educate yourself on skincare if you want to prevent the aging process. It is important to have an understanding of active ingredients and which products can be used in conjunction with one another.

Retinoids can be very potent and are one of the most powerful anti-aging ingredients available. However, It is important to note that if you are new to using retinol and retinoids you should tread lightly. Your skin will need to adjust at first and you should limit the amount of product you use and gradually increase over time.

Other effective anti-aging ingredients include vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide. Just note that you should not use vitamin C and niacinamide simultaneously. They can counteract one another and should not be used together. Consider using your vitamin C at night and your Niacinamide in the morning if you wish to use both.

And remember to extend your product to your decolletage and hands to obtain an overall youthful appearance.

Focus on the little things

Once you have your skin under control you should start to focus on other things that can make you appear older. Here are some common problems you should address if you want to stay youthful.

Combat thinning and grey hair: Some people embrace their grey hair but if you are not one of those people consider dying your hair a natural colour that is easy to maintain. Blonde is actually one of the best colours for natural grey hair as it is less noticeable when your regrowth starts to show. However, we don’t all suit blonde hair so if you choose to dye your hair a darker colour you make need more frequent hairdresser appointments.

If your hair is thinning try talking to your hairdresser and doctor to find out what you can do.

Stay active: A 44-year long study published by The Journal Neurology found that not only does exercise slow the aging process but it also prevents dementia.

Eat well: You are what you eat! A diet rich in antioxidants can keep you youthful and energised.

I hope you enjoyed our anti-aging techniques. Remember that aging is natural and is not fully preventable. Try to embrace it and consider your wrinkles as a reward for living a long life!