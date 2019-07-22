Is a Home Heat Recovery System Worth the Cost?

For many homeowners, a heat recovery system can make an enormous difference to their home in several different ways. If you’ve never heard of a heat recovery system before, or you aren’t sure if it will make enough of a difference to justify the cost, this article is for you. We will take a look at what a heat recovery system is, how it works, and the benefits it can bring to your household.

What is a Heat Recovery System?

As the name suggests, a heat recovery system is a ventilation system that captures some of the heat generated in your home that would otherwise be lost to the outside environment. This reclaimed heat is then used to heat a stream of fresh air that is drawn from the outside.

The result of this process is that your home receives a steady stream of warm and fresh air. This enables you to heat your home while ensuring that the air within is regularly cycled and doesn’t become stale.

More Efficient Heating

Because a heat recovery system reclaims some of the heat energy that you would otherwise lose from your home and repurposes it, this reduces the amount of work that your boiler needs to do, and therefore, the amount of money that you need to spend on your heating.

Depending on the type of home heat recovery system you choose, you can increase your efficiency by between 7% and 40%. Use the product search feature at Bpcventilation.ie to get an idea of the different systems that are available.

A Cleaner Environment

In most homes, the air is only recycled if you open all the windows and actually air the place out. On the other hand, if you have a heat recovery system, there is a stream of fresh air being delivered constantly to your home. If you live in or near a major city, this can make a significant difference to the amount of pollution you are exposed to.

If you are someone who suffers from asthma or hay fever, you may well find that a heat recovery system makes a big difference to your general comfort level and quality of life.

Perfect for Winter

During the winter months, you don’t want to have to open your windows just to let the air cycle. If you do then you will be faced with the choice of an uncomfortably cold house or a boiler that has to work overtime to compensate for the cold. With a heat recovery system, you will remain warm while fresh and warm air is delivered to your home.

If you are looking for a way to reduce your energy bills while improving the overall comfort of your home then a home heat recovery system is an ideal solution. Not only this, but a heat recovery system can lead to improved health overall, especially if you are sensitive to pollutants in the air. Many hay fever and asthma sufferers have found a heat recovery system life-changing.