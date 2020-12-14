Features to Consider Before Buying the Best Pocket Knife for Women

For centuries, men have mostly been associated with carrying pocket knives. That is no longer the case. There are no major differences between a pocket knife for women and those of men. The only recognizable difference between these knives is the look and also the size. Women are now carrying pocket knives, and this is due to several reasons. Some of these include:

It’s handy

Pocket knives are essentially useful tools, and that is why most women carry them. The pocket knife for women can handle cutting jobs, such as when in a workshop. The pocket knife for women also comes in handy for opening packages and cutting things that you might have otherwise gone to get a kitchen knife.

It’s easy to carry

Women’s pocket knives come in all shapes and sizes. Some are relatively small, while others are small enough to carry around. The ease of carrying a pocket knife for women means that you can take it with you anywhere, even in your small purse or handbag.

Emergencies

In our everyday life, accidents are bound to happen and so in one way or another, a pocket knife for women comes in handy. The tool can get you out of a tricky situation, and having this pocket knife gives you peace of mind.

Self-defense

Self-defense is probably the main reason why women carry pocket knives. The truth is, no one knows when trouble might lurk, and having a knife can save you. The pocket knife for women is useful for helping you get out of a rough situation, and carrying one around offers you much-needed security.

That discussed, what are some of the features you need to look out for before choosing the right pocket knife for women?

1. Size

When choosing an everyday knife, one essential feature you need to look out for is its size. Modern knives come in varying sizes, and knowing what will best work for you is vital. Some women may prefer what they can easily carry around in their pockets, while others might prefer a larger one that might fit in their bag pack or handbag. Begin by looking at a pocket knife for women with the right size, one that is appropriate for the intended use.

2. Blade Steel Composition

With the invention of modern steels as a method of manufacturing knives, women have embraced either a knife made from high carbon steel or those made of stainless steel. A pocket knife for women made out of high carbon steel takes a finer edge and has a smaller grain structure, while stainless steel pocket knives are corrosion resistant.

3. Handle design

Last but not least, when choosing a pocket knife for women, you need to consider the size and shape of the handle. You need to ask yourself several questions such as is it ergonomically designed? Does it feel comfortable in your hand? Does it offer a good grip? And Does it incorporate finger grooves to keep it from sliding when the handle is wet?

The size of the pocket knife for women and the handle shape should reflect its intended purpose.