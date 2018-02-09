Here are 7 ways to remove odors from plastic containers after a picnic.

1. Newspaper

Take a newspaper, crumple it well and put into a plastic container. Cover it and leave overnight –the newspaper will absorb all odors.

2. Coffee

Pour the coffee grains or ground coffee into a container and leave covered overnight.

3. Lemon

Rub the container with half a lemon or lemon peel and leave for a day, covered with a lid. You can use lemon essential oil applying it with a cotton swab.

4. Baking Soda

Mix baking soda with water, rub the container and leave for a day. Then wash the container.

5. Charcoal

Put a few pieces of charcoal into a plastic bowl, cover and leave overnight. The charcoal will absorb the smell.

6. Vinegar

Pour warm water into a container, add ¼ cup of 9% vinegar, a few drops of dishwashing detergent, cover, shake, and leave for a few hours.

7. Vanilla

Fill the container with warm water, add a pinch or two of vanilla, cover with a lid and leave overnight.