Different Types of Lehengas For Special Events

Lehenga or lehenga choli is a three-piece ensemble that consists of a lehenga or an embellished skirt, a blouse or choli, and a stole or a dupatta. Together, these three garments make a gorgeous attire that originated in India. It is an eternal favorite among women. It is a graceful dress that women prefer wearing at ceremonial occasions, festivals, and weddings. There is a huge variety of this attire available to explore particularly, traditional lehengas for bridal wear. These are an all-time favorite and equally trendy. It allows the wearer to look glamorous in the most traditional manner. Truth be told, it is perfect for anyone who does not want to look anything less than a royal, ethereal princess on her special day.

The skirt has a wide flair and it is pleated and designed with heavy embroidery and embellishments. It is tied around the waist with a dainty belt that is usually not seen. A typical lehenga leaves the lower back and midriff bare. Meanwhile, a choli or a blouse is designed to complement the design of the skirt. And the dupatta gives the ensemble a finishing touch by draping it around in different fashions. It can be worn around the shoulders or even used to cover the head. There are many different styles of draping a dupatta one can explore to create a stylish and chic look.

Lehenga is quintessential ethnic couture. It is magnificent and majestic.

The wearer can certainly expect to look like a princess straight out of a fairy tale in this apparel. It is perfect to add a celebratory vibe to the occasion you choose to wear it at. Festivals, weddings, baby showers, engagement parties, cocktails, auspicious ceremonies, and dinner parties are a few common places where you would find women wearing this opulent piece of clothing.

Though originated in India, it has become popular worldwide. With ever-changing fashion trends, this traditional attire has evolved into fashion wear. It has attracted massive attention across the globe and couturiers are reinventing it into exquisite designer wear.

Flowy fabrics, ornamented patterns, heavy embellishments, intricate embroidery, vibrant colors, and a large amount of feminine charm, are some of its typical characteristics. It is usually handcrafted and it takes up to 20 days to give to create such a masterpiece.

Originally, lehengas were created on cotton fabric. Over the years, it has undergone a major transformation and royal and lustrous fabrics like silk, brocade, satin, velvet, and artisanal net are some of the latest draperies that are used to create a detailed outfit like a lehenga.

Different types lehenga choli

With cultural influences, the attire has undergone a major transition. Over the years, it has imbibed and adopted modern influences and global trends that makes it trendy and classy. There are a lot of variations to choose from. All of these are perfect to suit the needs of modern women across the world. With contemporary silhouettes, ancient embroideries, modish embellishments, designers have been able to develop innovative styles that are modern, unique, and glamorous. Here are a few popular styles to check out for.

Lehenga With Long Train: Dupattas are the most essential part of lehengas that can make or break the look. However, the women now want something larger-than-life and they are replacing their simple dupattas with trains. Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra created an iconic bridal look in a lehenga with an extra-long train. It was dramatic and extraordinary. These kinds of dresses are a unique way of creating your own style statement and stand out in the crowd.

Cape Lehengas: Cape is the latest fad in the world of fashion. Using this unique style one can create a look of a goddess. These lehengas are truly unconventional and are a sort of fusion wear. Ditch the traditional dupatta to pair up your attire with a cape. The heavily embellished sheer cape is all you need for a modish and contemporary look at the big event.

A-line: This is a classic style that is stylish and chic. The silhouette of the lehenga resembles the letter A. The skirt is tighter at the waist and flowy and flared at the hemline. It has a fewer number of pleats when compared to regular style. However, it's a great choice for someone with a subtle and sophisticated taste in fashion.

Straight Cut: As the name suggests, straight cut lehengas are the ones that have a minimal flare. It flows along the curves of your body and gives a slender appearance to the wearer. Straight cuts attires are all about elegance and grace. It is perfect for women who love flaunting their beautiful curves and want to adorn a glamorous look.

Lehenga with jacket: This is the latest trend among the new-generation women. They are using all sorts of jackets to create a contemporary version of this ethnic couture. This is a very fresh style and it adds a youthful charm to the wearer's personality. Such styles have broad laces and fewer embellishments. You can choose a style of jacket that fits your taste and preferences. Depending on that, you can adorn a look from rich and majestic to minimalistic and suave.

Mermaid cut: This one is also known as fishtail style and it is inspired by the mythical creatures of the sea, mermaids. These lehengas are tight at the thighs and flares out below the knees like a fishtail. It is perfect for anyone who is looking to accentuate their curves and look uber-stylish.

So, here is all about lehengas and some of the most stylish and fascinating styles. You can choose any of them based on your taste and preference and be assured of looking nothing less than a queen.