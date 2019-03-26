Looking to Get Lip Injections? Here’s What You Need to Know

It is understandable to feel a little apprehensive regarding procedures such as lip injections. You have likely heard a horror story or two about complications, but it is important to remember that the reason those problems occur in the first place is due to negligence. But when you have a professional Aesthetic Nurse to lead the charge and ensure that the procedure is safe as can be, the risk of complication is monumentally low.

That said, it is still a good idea to err on the side of caution when it comes to procedures that make changes to your looks. What else should you pay attention to when you opt for lip augmentation? We asked a professional – Nurse Rachel, who offers lip fillers in Leeds, about what one needs to know with regard to lip fillers, and how to minimise the risk of the procedure going awry.

Always do your research before making a decision on which injector to trust

While it indeed goes without saying, most of the complications that arise from a lip injection come from the inexperience of the injector. If you are in the market for a lip filler, do as much research as you possibly can regarding the quality and reliability of the injectors in your area. If you have friends or family that have tried the same procedure, get their input to ensure that you can trust the injector to give you the best possible treatment available.

That said, you cannot go wrong by utilising the professional lip fillers Leeds has. Preparing and looking into the history of the injector you are interested in trying will go a very long way to minimising overall risk.

Fillers are a sizeable investment, and they can bruise the lips

The decision to use lip fillers is not something to be taken lightly. After all, no matter who you decide to go with, the chances are it will be a sizeable investment. That said, those that feel it is worth the money and effort need no convincing to do so – they only need to err on the side of caution.

Another issue is the possibility of your lips bruising after the procedure. Keep in mind that it is not indicative of a procedure gone awry, but just a natural reaction to the fillers. It is an issue that will likely persist for a week or two and is entirely normal.

The procedure does not hurt and does not last long

All in all, a standard process can last about thirty minutes, and the majority of that time is often spent talking about it. The trouble can come from the numbing needle, which is the only thing that you will feel. Afterwards, you will no longer feel the rest of the procedure. That said, if you have experienced going to the dentist before, you will have no trouble with a lip injection.

Getting a lip injection is quite similar to a visit to the dentist. There might be a bit of bruising, the needle to numb the affected area is the only thing that will hurt, and it does not last long. Either way, it is perfectly safe so long as you make preparations beforehand.