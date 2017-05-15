The Benefits of Fat Transfer Surgery

Recently there has been an increase in the number of people looking to achieve beautiful cosmetic surgery results without having to deal with lengthy down-times, scarring and invasive surgical procedures that typically involve a lot of pain and obvious results. The great thing about fat transfer surgery is that it is non-invasive and offers beautiful body sculpting results without you having to deal with painful side effects and other potential health risks. Technological advancements have meant that we are now able to repurpose body fat to be used in other areas which will allow people to achieve fuller bums and cheeks and bigger breasts with ease.

So what is a fat transfer procedure all about?

Fat transfer surgery essentially involves taking fat from unwanted areas such as the thighs, stomach and arms and then using it to inject back into the body to more desirable areas in order to add volume. The procedure is conducted under sedation and can be completed alongside other procedures such as breast augmentation, for example.

Fat transfer surgery takes anywhere between two and four hours. During this time, a specially designed syringe is used to harvest your fat cells, after which time the cells are then made ready for injecting back into the body in order to add fullness wherever necessary. Alongside adding volume, fat transfer surgery also creates a lifted and fuller look, which is currently very desirable.

The benefits of fat transfer

Some of the greatest benefits of using fat transfer surgery to enhance the appearance of your body and skin include the following:

There is less chance of suffering from an allergic reaction when your own body fat is injected into the body as opposed to a foreign body being used.

Fat transfer is ideal as it can be used in conjunction with other procedures, such a breast augmentation and lipo. This means that you can contour one part of the body through liposuction and enhance another, such as your breasts and buttocks.

It provides more natural looking results as you are essentially replacing lost volume with your own body fat.

There is very limited downtime as the healing period for fat transfer can be as little as a few days. This means that you are better able to get back to your normal life at a much faster rate.

With fat transfer surgery there is no need for the use of general anaesthesia.

Results will be seen instantly and are generally very long lasting- most people tend to retain up to 80% of their transferred fat.

Is fat transfer surgery ideal for me?

Thousands of people have been benefitting from the effects of fat transfer surgery around the world each year and this is only set to increase as technology continues to develop. The surgery is ideal for those looking to increase volume in their buttocks or face to mask the signs of ageing, injury or other problems. Healthy adults between the ages of 30 and 65 will be the optimum candidates, as long as they have a sufficient amount of body fat to utilise.